API Management Market worth $13.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read
Chicago, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- API Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 13.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Strong digital transformation and multiple foreign investments, and growing internet penetration are some of the major factors driving the demand for API management solutions globally.

Browse in-depth TOC on “API Management Market
235 – Tables
58 – Figures
215 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=178266736

API platform segment to hold largest market share of API management platform in 2022.

API platform is a framework that enables the creation of web applications and services without affecting the existing APIs. Thus, the API platform forms a crucial element of a mature API strategy. API platform is further segmented as API Portal, API Gateway, API administration, and API Monetization.

Consulting services to hold significant share of API management market during the forecast period.

Consulting services in the API management market helps understand the functionalities and complexities associated with adopting an API management solution. Consultants help understand the business process’s problems and suggest ways to overcome them. These services are important for deploying API management solutions as they examine the budget and business requirements and reduce complexities.

Cloud deployment type to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based API management solutions support organizations in focusing on core business operations rather than on developing IT infrastructure. It also eliminates the cost of hardware, software, storage device, and other technical requirements. Organizations with limited budgets will benefit from cloud-based API management solutions due to scalability, speed, and security. Cloud-based API solutions provide a centralized system for accessing and integrating its components with web applications and accelerate the application development process.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=178266736

Small and medium enterprises are likely to adopt API management solutions at a higher rate during the forecast period

SMEs are utilizing cost-effective API management solutions to meet the growing demand for web applications and system integration. API management solutions help organizations manage API calls and usage with enhanced security capabilities.

North America holds the largest market size in 2022

The adoption of API management solutions is expected to be higher in North America during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing adoption of web-based applications and the rising number of internet and mobile users. For instance, as per Statista, in 2021, North America had approximately 417 million internet users. The region accounts for the biggest online audience, which is expected to drive the demand for API management solutions in eCommerce, media, and entertainment industries.

Key Players

The major players for API management market includes Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Axway Software (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), MuleSoft (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Software AG (Germany), Kong Inc. (US), Red Hat (US), SAP SE (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Boomi (US), Postman (US), and more.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software & Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Test Data Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Data Subsetting, Data Masking, and Data Compliance and Security), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

API Testing Market by Component (API Testing Software/Tools and API Testing Services), Deployment Type (Cloud Based and On-Premises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


