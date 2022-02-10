U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

COMING UP:

January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

Check back for results 8:30 a.m. ET

APILayer Launches API Marketplace

·2 min read

Idera, Inc.'s APILayer Supporting API Economy Through Launch of Developer-ready API Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb., 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Idera, Inc. owned APILayer, leader of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and API provider, announced the launch of a new API marketplace for developers debuting with over 40 new APIs. This offering expands on APILayer's existing 20+ API products that bring seamless data and microservices to over one million developers.

The APILayer API marketplace aims to make data and service APIs easy to implement and accessible to everyone. Access to data and service APIs enables developers at all levels to build scalable applications and implement API functionality in as little as 10 minutes. The company's marketplace offers both free and paid solutions in categories such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, and Security.

In addition to providing access to high quality proprietary APIs, the APILayer marketplace also enables developers to market and monetize their own APIs. "Our commitment to developers is evolving from enabling them to create solutions to allowing them to monetize and diversify their work products," says John Burr, General Manager of APILayer. "We have a significant pipeline of new APIs that will deliver additional value to a wide range of customers from early start-ups to large enterprises."

The availability of API marketplaces provides a centralized user experience in a highly fragmented API provider ecosystem. As companies search for ways to improve time-to-market, consolidating API data and service providers through a unified marketplace will eliminate the operational overhead associated with contracting with multiple API vendors. A standardized approach also addresses the significant security concerns associated with API ecosystems. As nearly 70% of developers expect their API usage to rise, streamlining the ability to consume APIs will become a top business priority.

To learn more about APILayer's new API marketplace, visit https://apilayer.com/.

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Database Tools, Developer Tools, and Testing Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com/. To learn more about Apilayer, visit https://www.apilayer.com/. To learn more about Idera DevTools solutions, visit https://www.ideracorp.com/developertools.

Contact:
Daniel Roncaglia
512-226-8080

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apilayer-launches-api-marketplace-301479764.html

SOURCE APILayer Marketplace

