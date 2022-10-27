U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.00
    +17.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,025.00
    +153.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,497.50
    +51.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.50
    +11.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.12
    +0.21 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0069
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3090
    -0.0510 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,770.48
    +545.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.64
    +16.05 (+3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.39
    -12.45 (-0.05%)
     

Apis in talks to back fintech Money View at $1 billion valuation despite market slump

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India's Money View is in talks to raise a new round of funding at a unicorn valuation, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in a boost to the local fintech community that has been rattled by the central bank's stringent guidelines and funding crunch in recent months.

Apis Partners is deliberating leading a funding round of about $125 million to $150 million in the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at a valuation of about $1 billion, the sources said. The round, a Series E, hasn't been finalized, so terms of the deal may still change, the sources cautioned, requesting anonymity speaking about nonpublic information.

Apis Partners, Money View and the startup’s founders did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening local time.

The eight-year-old startup, which was valued at $615 million in a Series D funding round in March this year, offers lending to individuals who can’t avail credit from banks and other financial institutions. The startup has said in the past that the majority of its customers live in small Indian cities and towns.

“India is one of the most underserved large economies when it comes to access to credit. More than 70% of the credit provided by banks is only given to the top 10% of affluent Indians,” it describes on its website.

“The most underserved segments are people who earn less than 5L [$6,070] a year. Money View aims to bridge this credit gap by providing personalized loan offers for its customers through its robust data and risk assessment model. The company's proprietary data models provide a 360-degree risk assessment, enabling credit for the underserved segments.”

Money View -- which counts Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and Accel among its existing backers -- has been profitable for over a year, its founder Puneet Agarwal said in a press statement in May, and was on pace to clock an annualized revenue run rate of about $80 million.

"In the age of cash burning businesses, we are one of the very few fintech startups to be profitable for more than a year now,” Agarwal said in a press release in May.

Its new funding deliberations come at a time when the dealflow activity has slowed down dramatically in the South Asian market as investors grow cautious of writing new checks and evaluate their underwriting models after valuations of publicly listed firms take a tumble.

Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Recommended Stories

  • GenZero’s Frederick Teo on "limitless" opportunities in climate tech

    2050 is an important year for climate tech, with the Paris Agreement calling for emissions to reach net zero by then. In a conversation with GenZero’s Frederick Teo for SOSV’s Climate Tech Summit, we talked about realistic paths to hitting that goal and how startups can tackle what Teo called one of the most existentialist challenges of our generation. GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing.

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHe

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Teladoc (TDOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 23.73% and 0.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The Chinese market is looking bleak as President Xi Jinping enforces Covid Zero initiatives just as investors were rejoicing a rally in stocks. Wuhan […]

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow, Align Technology

    Shares of Meta, Ford, ServiceNow, and Align Technology are all making significant moves in after-hours trading.

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Americans’ personal savings have fallen off a cliff. Brace yourself for just how much they have declined.

    The personal savings of Americans have plunged this year, hitting $629 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Economists have been warning of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates in an attempt to cool 40-year-high inflation. During the early days of the pandemic, several government programs, including enhanced child tax credit payments, unemployment benefits and generous stimulus checks, helped boost personal savings.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • Ford stock slips amid revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.