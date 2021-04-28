U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

APITech Launches New Power Connector, a Power Filter in a Circular Connector Package

·1 min read

FAIRVIEW, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, have added a Power Connector to their filtered circular connectors line of electromagnetic interference (EMI) products.

APITech's Power Connector provides integrated common mode and differential mode EMI filtering in a single connector package. This can replace traditional large box power entry filters, delivering similar performance in a 3smaller package, and can easily mate to a standard MIL-DTL-38999 connector insert arrangement 21-11.

"Our patent-pending power connector design provides EMI filtering with space-saving and reduced installation cost for systems," said Don Dilworth, APITech's Product Line Manager of Ceramic and Coaxial Devices. "These connectors are ideal for input power with systems using switch mode power supplies or any electronic systems near radio communications equipment."

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech's Power Connector visit: https://apitech.pub/3v7RcLl

Contact:
Dana Morris, APITech
+1 508-251-6483
dana.morris@apitech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apitech-launches-new-power-connector-a-power-filter-in-a-circular-connector-package-301276624.html

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

