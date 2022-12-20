U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.25
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,962.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,134.75
    -58.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.30
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.79
    +0.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    +16.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.80 (+3.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6730
    +0.0920 (+2.57%)
     

  • Vix

    22.51
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4210
    -4.4430 (-3.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,804.36
    +103.32 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.51
    +3.12 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,362.53
    +1.22 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Apiture Wins xCelent Awards for Retail and Small Business Digital Banking

Apiture
·2 min read
Apiture

Apiture solutions earn top honors for "Breadth of Functionality"

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has won two 2022 xCelent Awards in Celent's Retail Digital Banking Platforms and Small Business Digital Banking Platforms reports.

The Apiture Consumer Banking solution was named a "Breadth of Functionality" winner among retail digital banking platforms for its strong functional capability, above average user analytics, and clear client-driven development approach. The Apiture Business Banking solution was also a "Breadth of Functionality" winner, achieving the highest score in six out of seven dimensions evaluated. In addition, Apiture's Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions, part of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform, each received Celent's "Functionality Standout" designation.

Celent's analysis compared 25 retail and business digital banking providers servicing community financial institutions, ranging from small and region-specific to large international vendors.

"The Apiture Digital Banking Platform strikes a careful balance between off-the-shelf functionality and the flexibility to quickly stand-up client requested modifications," said Bob Meara, senior analyst with Celent's banking practice. "Apiture also stands out in terms of client satisfaction as indicated by customer feedback."

"We could not be more pleased by this recognition, which validates the exceptional work our team is doing to serve community and regional financial institutions," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "The high marks reinforce our focus on delivering fully featured solutions while giving banks and credit unions the flexibility to create a digital experience best suited to each client."

To read the Retail Digital Banking Platforms report excerpt, click here.

To read the Small Business Digital Banking Platforms report excerpt, click here.

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Valle
Caliber Corporate Advisers
heather@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Apiture



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732453/Apiture-Wins-xCelent-Awards-for-Retail-and-Small-Business-Digital-Banking

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $3.7 Billion for Mistreating Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to settle a variety of allegations of mistreating customers, including a $1.7 billion fine that’s the biggest in CFPB history. Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:VRTX ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.9x might make it look...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Sho

  • 5 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Can Soar in 2023

    Although all three of the major U.S. stock indexes have been entrenched in respective bear markets in 2022, it's the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite that fared the worst. From peak to trough, the Nasdaq has lost as much as 38% of its value since hitting its closing high in November 2021. With growth stocks taking it on the chin in 2022, fast-paced companies could represent one of the most intriguing buying opportunities in the new year.

  • MoffettNathanson downgrades AT&T stock to Undeperform, slashes price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss MoffettNathanson’s 2023 profit outlook for Verizon and AT&T.

  • With new mortgages down 47%, US lenders are starting to go bankrupt — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

    Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.

  • These Will Be The Best 10 Stocks In 2023, Analysts Say

    Phew. The S&P 500's horrible year that was 2022 is finally just about over. And analysts have picked their favorite spots.

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q4 Earnings

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the resumption of cruise services, improved booking trends and fleet optimization efforts.

  • Global Markets Jolted as BOJ Surprises With Yield Policy Change

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s unexpected hawkish shift sent shock waves through global markets as the developed world’s last holdout for rock-bottom interest rates inches toward policy normalization.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsSBF Sent Bac

  • Tesla stock gets more cautious comments from Wall Street

    And the negative comments on Tesla's stock keep piling up.

  • Bloomberg now expects 2023 to be one of the worst years for the world economy since 1993. But don't panic — here are 3 stocks to help protect you from the pain

    The outlook isn’t pretty. Prepare your portfolio.

  • Musk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, company owner Elon Musk said in one of his first tweets following a poll calling for him to step down.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsSBF

  • Why Nio Shares Are Dropping Monday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 and Hold Forever

    Let's check out two big pharmaceutical companies that offer exciting prospects in the months and years to come. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has become a household name thanks to its development of Comirnaty, its coronavirus vaccine, and Paxlovid, a coronavirus treatment. Both products are bringing in billions of dollars in annual revenue.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...