U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.75
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,720.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,761.25
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.00
    -5.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.83
    -7.07 (-6.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.20
    -20.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.42 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4590
    -0.0330 (-1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    +0.32 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0093 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7930
    +1.7330 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,276.68
    +2,745.13 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.89
    +76.36 (+7.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.81
    +26.46 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Apiwiz Raises $2M Seed Round to Create a Single View of Cross-Organizational API Lifecycle Management

Apiwiz
·5 min read
Image
Image

Apiwiz offers the first holistic, low-code API platform that manages enterprise API programs across the whole design, building, testing, and monitoring API lifecycle, with a technology-agnostic approach to API gateways and Service Mesh.

Darshan, Founder and CTO (left), with Rakshith, co-founder and CEO (right)

Darshan, Founder and CTO (left), with Rakshith, co-founder and CEO (right)
Darshan, Founder and CTO (left), with Rakshith, co-founder and CEO (right)

SEATTLE, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiwiz, a low-code API (application programming interface) lifecycle management platform, today announces it has secured US$2 million in seed funding to scale up its technology investment and expand its customer base. The funding comes from Raj Khaware, the founder and CEO of VeeAR Projects, a Silicon Valley-based tech consulting and angel investing enterprise.

Organizations today face significant pressure to deploy APIs more quickly and an overwhelming tool stack that comes with a considerable investment of time and money. Apiwiz helps enterprises respond to changing customer demands more quickly by simplifying the design, development, management, and monetization of APIs. Apiwiz helps keep developer burnout and governance risks at bay by becoming the de facto control plane for cross-organizational APIs. This unique API lifecycle management platform stands out with a vendor-agnostic approach that allows organizations the freedom to use multiple API gateways and Service Mesh architectures as they scale from hundreds to thousands of APIs. Apiwiz's solution is a low-code API DevOps platform that increases developer productivity by abstracting complexity, while still emphasizing security and governance standards through an API design-first approach.

Apiwiz is planning to utilize the US$2 million to build out its already industry-leading technical offering, expand its current team, and broaden its go-to-market campaign with an eye on solving the complexity and governance needs of well-regulated markets. The founders are moving the HQ from Seattle to Pleasonton, California, opening a new office in Bangalore, India, and expanding its development and go-to-market teams.

The obtained funding will help scale technology investments and drive efforts to ensure the broadest, tool-agnostic coverage of API gateways and Service Mesh architectures in order to accelerate Apiwiz's mission of establishing itself as the de-facto API Lifecycle Management platform engineered for better developer productivity.

Apiwiz has chosen to partner with VeeAR Projects as their sole seed round investor because of VeeAR's proven track record of working with and scaling up enterprise platform modernization strategies. Their founder continuously bets on disruptive cloud-native organizations and wins. Lead Apiwiz angel investor is Raj Khaware, who has a diverse, disruptive portfolio spanning across fintech, AI, virtual reality, entertainment, energy, manufacturing, security, and supply chains, or, as he described his mission: "To improve on the efficiencies of our businesses that get bogged down for lack of solutions or lack of know-how and to attract all these new, brilliant, solution-oriented people like Darshan, Rakshith, and their team."

Consequently, Apiwiz equips businesses in the API economy with the unrivaled capability to execute a strategic, centralized vision for API management and API monetization. "I'm excited we have partnered with Raj and the whole investor team at VeeAR Projects to help bring our decoupled API control plane to banks and other regulated industries trying to leverage their complex, distributed infrastructure. We believe they are the perfect partners that understand the social and technical complexity that needs to be abstracted for better governance," said Apiwiz Founder and CTO Darshan Shivashankar.

Darshan Shivashankar has been building the Apiwiz team and platform as founder and CEO since 2018, following work as a solution and API architect at Kaiser Permanente, T-Mobile, Vodafone Turkey, eHealth, Pepsi-Co, Starbucks, and Google Apigee, where he met co-founder Rakshith Rao in 2012. Rakshith has two decades of experience in enterprise sales leadership, first at HP, then 10 years at Apigee, which was acquired by Google in 2016, and, most recently, regional sales director at DataStax. The two have combined 30 years working in the digital economy at Fortune 100 companies, advising and driving complex architectural decisions and implementation.

Darshan is moving into the role of CTO, while Rakshith will apply his extensive international sales leadership experience to the part of CEO.

"After a decade of seeing different API teams struggling with identical problems, we saw a need for a solution. However, it's not simply a question of cherry-picking from the different software tools already in use! Apiwiz is a tremendous opportunity to enable a strategic approach. We built towards the following goal - One place. One solution. One view of your cross-organizational strategy," said Rao.

The Apiwiz board of directors is also welcoming a new member Prem Uppaluru, founder of Fluent (acquired by Novell), Telera (acquired by Alcatel), and Transera (acquired by BroadSoft/Cisco). Upparluru is a seasoned executive with general management and technical leadership positions at BroadSoft, Transera, Genesys, Telera, Novell, Fluent, Bellcore, and Bell Labs.

"Enterprises embracing digital transformation rely on APIs to expose the hidden value of their data and services. I am pleased to join the Apiwiz board to help Darshan and Rakshith realize their grand vision of creating the business that makes it easy for enterprises to manage the complexities of API management," said Prem Uppaluru.

About Apiwiz
Apiwiz is a comprehensive, low-code APIOps platform that simplifies API Lifecycle Management for developers and enterprises alike. Within the API DevOps framework, Apiwiz allows Enterprises to Plan & Design, Build & Manage, Test & Deploy, and finally Publish & Monitor all in one place. Apiwiz unlocks better productivity within API Lifecycle Management, promoting customer-centric experiences through quick go-to-market times and building connected ecosystems for APIs. The Apiwiz platform originated from the parent company Itorix in early 2021, founded in 2018.

About Raj Khaware and VeeAR Projects
VeeAR Projects Inc. is a Technology Consulting & Angel Investing Enterprise headquartered in Silicon Valley, with a globally distributed team across North America and Asia. Established in 2004, VeeAR has successfully built trusted partnerships with over 100+ clients. As CEO and founder of VeeAR Projects, Apiwiz Angel Investor Raj Khaware has spent 25 years in high-end consulting at the world's largest companies, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, identifying industry patterns and barriers.

PRESS CONTACT
Jacob Crompton
1-646-480-0356
jacob@publicize.co

Media assets

Related Images






Image 1: Darshan, Founder and CTO (left), with Rakshith, co-founder and CEO (right)



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    Tesla is preparing to split its stock. The last time a stock split was announced, shares rallied about 80% from the announcement until the split became effective.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.

  • Xpeng Earnings: First Billion-Dollar Quarter; XPEV Stock, Nio Stock Rally

    Xpeng results beat views after the EV startup hiked prices. Nio ready to launch its first electric sedan. Xpeng stock jumps.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • How Russia’s Central Bank Engineered the Ruble’s Rebound

    The ruble is in a central-bank-induced coma. While Russia’s currency can still see sharp swings in a day, it has trimmed its steep losses and begun to stabilize. It is now trading at around 99 rubles to the dollar, about 17% weaker than it was before Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but stronger than its record low of 151 on March 7, according to FactSet.

  • Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split

    The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors. Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable. Since the stock split in 2020, they have surged 128%, boosting the market capitalization to above $1 trillion and making the company the biggest U.S. automaker by that measure.

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cigarettes are being removed in various markets, including some stores inCalifornia, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people andstore visits, the Journal reported. Walmart (ticker: WMT), the world’s largest retailer in the U.S. and world, is removing tobacco products from select locations where it has decided to use the space more efficiently, a spokeswoman told the Journal.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Sea to Shut Shopee India Unit After Political Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is shutting its main e-commerce operation in India just months after its October launch, blaming “market uncertainties” for scuppering one of its more promising overseas endeavors.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Piv

  • Russia just made a case for owning gold — and nobody noticed

    Zavalny spoke last week on the subject of all the economic and financial sanctions being levied against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Most of the coverage of his remarks implied that Russia might respond to the sanctions by switching from U.S. dollars to “bitcoin” (BTCUSD) (BTCUSD) for international trade. Not only is bitcoin new, ridiculously volatile, widely open to manipulation, and a massive drain on energy in a world facing an energy crisis, but it also offers no guarantee of privacy.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • GameStop Stock Saw a Third Large Insider Buy

    Maybe the new meme is open-market stock purchases by insiders. GameStop (ticker: GME) just saw its third insider stock purchase in as many days, and shares of the videogame retailer soared last week on news of the big buys. GameStop has a high profile as one of the meme stocks, highly volatile shares that rocketed last year as investors egged each other on to buy on social media and other platforms.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at a three-month high of $47,000 following an impressive breakout on Sunday evening. The world’s largest cryptocurrency now needs to begin closing consecutive daily candles above $46,400 to ensure it continues the recent uptrend.