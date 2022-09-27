U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,706.56
    +51.52 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,544.59
    +283.78 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,007.15
    +204.23 (+1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.88
    -23.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.94
    +1.23 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.90
    +9.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9633
    +0.0021 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8720
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0772
    +0.0089 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5990
    -0.0810 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,170.05
    +1,088.30 (+5.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.89
    +1.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.34
    +17.39 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Apixio Earns 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for Healthcare Data Unification Platform that Advances Value-based Care

·3 min read

Apixio's AI-driven Platform Recognized for Addressing Industry Gaps, Leveraging Technology to Improve Healthcare Access, Affordability, and Outcomes

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio, a leading AI platform that powers value-based care, today announced that its healthcare data unification platform earned the prestigious Frost & Sullivan 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The award recognizes Apixio's unique ability to unify healthcare data, leveraging AI and advanced technology to deliver actionable insights to healthcare organizations that can improve patient outcomes and support the delivery of value-based care.

Apixio (PRNewsfoto/Apixio, Inc.)
Apixio (PRNewsfoto/Apixio, Inc.)

According to Frost & Sullivan's overview report, the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award recognized Apixio as "the company that has introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value." Apixio earned the award following a rigorous assessment across multiple criteria.

The evaluation entailed a detailed analysis of how the company leverages technology, including its commitment to commercialization success, innovation and creativity, and application diversity. Frost & Sullivan also reviewed Apixio's business impact, evaluating its financial performance, customer acquisition, operational efficiency, growth potential, and human capital.

After assessing Apixio and other nominees in the North American healthcare data unification marketplace, Frost & Sullivan named Apixio the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award recipient. The firm also anticipated "widespread adoption" of Apixio's offerings as demand for a high-quality unified healthcare data platform rises.

"Apixio has a proven track record of being one of the fastest-growing providers of AI-enabled healthcare analytics solutions in the United States," stated Frost & Sullivan in the report. "Besides its highly revered technology offerings, Apixio continues to be the partner of choice for healthcare providers and payers with an enabling platform to navigate value-based care."

Frost & Sullivan recognized Apixio's ability to collect patient data securely and maintain longitudinal medical records that enable the surfacing of actionable insights to support comprehensive care delivery. The report cites several value-based care innovations, including:

  • Apixio's Apicare Insights and Apicare Pre-Visit, which support AI-powered clinical guidance by identifying suspected conditions and closing risk gaps at the point-of-care

  • Industry-leading AI-powered risk adjustment chart review to simplify the audit process and consolidate data through Apixio's HCC risk adjustment suite of solutions

  • InfoStream, a healthcare data interoperability platform that integrates bi-directionally with EHRs to enable efficient end-to-end data acquisition and deliver actionable insights at the point-of-care

  • Apicare AuthAdvisor, an AI-driven prior authorization solution that automates prior authorization decisions and cuts down the number of reviews so clinicians can deliver timely care

"Clinicians need an efficient way to access and analyze healthcare data so they can deliver the personalized care each patient needs to achieve the best outcome," Apixio CEO Sachin Patel said. "Apixio's AI-driven platform drives alignment for payers and providers to streamline value-based care processes to make meaningful, actionable decisions and deliver affordable healthcare. We are proud that Frost & Sullivan has recognized the differentiated impact of our platform and named Apixio as the 2022 Technology Innovation Leader."

For more information about Apixio's award-winning AI-driven solutions, read the Frost & Sullivan report here.

About Apixio

Apixio is advancing value-based care delivery with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our AI-powered Apicare platform gives organizations across the healthcare spectrum the power to mine clinical information at scale, creating meaningful insights that will change the way healthcare is measured, care is delivered, and value is realized. Learn more at www.apixio.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hanna Bautz
Next PR
apixio@nextpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apixio-earns-2022-technology-innovation-leadership-award-from-frost--sullivan-for-healthcare-data-unification-platform-that-advances-value-based-care-301633643.html

SOURCE Apixio Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • This $300 Billion Market Could Bring Nvidia Stock Out of Its Slump

    Investors should keep a close eye on this fast-growing market that could supercharge the beaten-down tech giant.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • European Gas Prices Jump After Damage to Idled Russian Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after four days of losses as damages reported at the shuttered Nord Stream pipeline added to uncertainty over future Russian supply. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Oil Prices Bounce From 9-Month Lows As Hurricane Ian Clips Gulf Production

    "Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country," said Gasbuddy's Patrick De Haan.

  • Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages

    Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing to Airbus. The Montreal-based supplier of aircraft parts has an order backlog from clients such as Raytheon Technologies, as aircraft makers push to ramp up output after a two-year slump. Like other companies that supply precision cast parts for everything from landing gear to engine components, Mitchell Aerospace is facing a labor shortage expected to hobble plane production through 2023.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • Four retirement questions you should ask your financial adviser that aren’t about your portfolio

    Ask your financial professional the next time you meet about things like Medicare and working in retirement.

  • Eli Lilly sued for age discrimination by U.S. agency EEOC

    Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. The complaint said Lilly's violations began after Stephen Fry, its senior vice president for human resources and diversity, lamented during an April 2017 "Leadership Town Hall" that its sales force was skewed toward older workers, with 20% fewer "millennials" than the American workforce. According to the EEOC, Fry suggested that the lack of millennials was a problem, and the Indianapolis-based company would target 40% "Early Career" hiring.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.

  • Roth IRA Contribution and Income Limits: A Comprehensive Guide

    In 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000, or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older, to all of your Roth and traditional IRA accounts.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.