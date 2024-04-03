APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:APM) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for APM Automotive Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = RM90m ÷ (RM2.1b - RM457m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 5.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 7.3%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 24% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.3%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's ROCE

As we've seen above, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 20% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with APM Automotive Holdings Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

