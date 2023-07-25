APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:APM) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

There wouldn't be many who think APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:APM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Auto Components industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.5x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the share price, and thus the P/S ratio, from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 48% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 31% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's average P/S is a bit surprising since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's hard to accept the current share price as fair value.

