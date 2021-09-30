U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

Apogee Engineering Increasing Ohio Workforce and Expanding Infrastructure

·2 min read

Company is seeking qualified candidates and paying up to $10K for referrals

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee Engineering LLC (Apogee), with local offices in Beavercreek, announced today it is expanding its support services to Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) and investing locally to grow capabilities for the future.

www.ApogeeEngineering.net (PRNewsfoto/Apogee Engineering)
www.ApogeeEngineering.net (PRNewsfoto/Apogee Engineering)

In the past year, Apogee has won two major contracts supporting the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate (AFLCMC/WI). These contracts include a $76 million task order supporting the ISR Sensors and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Division and a $45 million task order supporting the ISR/SOF Directorate PEO and Cross-Cutting Offices. Within the ISR/SOF portfolio of systems, Apogee delivers acquisition management, engineering, test, evaluation, cybersecurity analysis, program execution, logistics, finance, procurement, and special study services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Apogee hired over 70 new employees supporting WPAFB and expanded the local corporate team by 12 employees. With this growth, Apogee is looking to increase their 2,400 sq ft Beavercreek office space to another location with 20,000 sq ft to support corporate, contract, and classified support operations. Apogee is evaluating options in the local market to meet the infrastructure needs while establishing deep roots within the local community.

As a successful GSA OASIS prime contractor over the past three years and a 2021 Dayton Business Journal "Best Places to Work" Honoree, the company is building for growth in the local Dayton area with an eye on Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), and Air Force Research Lab (AFRL).

Apogee recently hired Colonel (Ret.) Charles "Aggie" Hogan and Dr. Ashwin Fisher as part of the Apogee Intelligence & Science & Technology portfolios. The company has multiple local positions open supporting both corporate and customer mission sets.

Apogee's Vice President of Operations, Mr. Frank Varga, recently established an external referral bonus program awarding up to $10,000 to anyone that refers quality candidates for open positions. Mr. Varga recently stated, "Since Apogee started supporting Wright Patterson in the last 10 years, the company has steadily and exponentially hired amazing talent to take this employee-centric company to new heights while maintaining our passion for service and our humility along the way. I cannot be prouder to work alongside our growing workforce and see each employee achieve their personal goals within Apogee."

About Apogee Engineering

Apogee leads the advancement of national security and defense solutions with premier teams of empowered professionals. They value visionary leadership, family-oriented engagement, and a passion for excellence. Apogee specializes in identifying, mitigating, and resolving customers' most complex challenges. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, with management offices in Dayton, OH, Suffolk, VA, and Tampa, FL, Apogee provides expertise in the following functional areas: Engineering & Science, Research, Training, Tech & Management Services, Cyber, and Analysis with Domains across Air, Cyber, Intel, Space, Science & Technology, and Land & Sea. Learn more at www.apogeeengineering.net

Press Contact:

Rhea Phaneuf, Communications & Engagement Specialist

Telephone:

719-229-7815

Email:

rhea.phaneuf@apogeemail.net

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apogee-engineering-increasing-ohio-workforce-and-expanding-infrastructure-301389144.html

SOURCE Apogee Engineering LLC

