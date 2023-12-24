Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Just Recorded A 11% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Investors in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.7% to close at US$54.09 following the release of its third-quarter results. Revenues US$340m disappointed slightly, at5.6% below what the analysts had predicted. Profits were a relative bright spot, with statutory per-share earnings of US$1.23 coming in 11% above what was anticipated. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, Apogee Enterprises' four analysts currently expect revenues in 2025 to be US$1.38b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 8.1% to US$4.33 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.35 in 2025. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The average price target was steady at US$53.25even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Apogee Enterprises at US$58.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Apogee Enterprises is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.2% annualised decline to the end of 2025. That is a notable change from historical growth of 0.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Apogee Enterprises is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$53.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

