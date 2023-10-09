Are Apogee Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APOG) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.4%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Apogee Enterprises' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Apogee Enterprises

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Apogee Enterprises is:

23% = US$101m ÷ US$432m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Apogee Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Apogee Enterprises has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 21%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Apogee Enterprises' meagre five year net income growth average of 4.0%.Despite this, Apogee Enterprises' five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 4.0%.Yet, Apogee Enterprises has posted measly growth of 4.0% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Apogee Enterprises' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is APOG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Apogee Enterprises Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Apogee Enterprises has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 37% (or a retention ratio of 63%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Apogee Enterprises has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Apogee Enterprises has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.