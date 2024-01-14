Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.25

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 14th of February to $0.25, which will be 4.2% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.24. This will take the annual payment to 1.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Apogee Enterprises' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Apogee Enterprises' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 10.7%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 25%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Apogee Enterprises Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Apogee Enterprises has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Apogee Enterprises Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Apogee Enterprises is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

