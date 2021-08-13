Apogee Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Director Holdings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. (“APMI” or the “Company”) (TSXV: APMI) is issuing the following news release to clarify the disclosure contained in its filing statement dated July 20, 2021 (the “Filing Statement”).



The Company would like to clarify that one of its directors holds 100,000 less shares than what was disclosed in the Filing Statement. Due to this error, only 5,050,001 common shares of the Company (each a “Share”), and not 5,150,001 Shares, as disclosed in the Filing Statement, are CPC Escrow Shares (as defined in the Filing Statement) and are subject to escrow under the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).This press release should be read in conjunction with the Filing Statement and in particular with the disclosure relating to escrow securities of the Company.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

“Jim Pettit”

James Pettit

President and CEO

