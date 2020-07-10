Apollo-Backed Blank-Check Company Surges 71% on Possible Fisker Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The allure of electric vehicles is boosting shares of blank-check companies, the latest being Apollo Global Management-backed Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Spartan Energy became something of an overnight sensation Thursday after Reuters reported that it was leading a bidding war for carmaker Fisker Inc. Spartan’s stock has now gained as much as 71% in the course of two trading sessions, mirroring the meteoric rise of Nikola Corp., the semi-truck maker that listed on the Nasdaq following a blank-check company reverse merger.

It’s unclear to what extent a case of mistaken identity could be coming into play. Fisker is veteran car designer Henrik Fisker’s second attempt at forming an electric-vehicle company to compete with the likes of Tesla Inc. His first venture, Fisker Automotive, filed for bankruptcy in 2013, costing U.S. taxpayers $139 million. That company was acquired the following year by Chinese auto-parts maker Wanxiang Group and renamed Karma Automotive.

Fisker announced earlier this week that it raised $50 million from hedge fund manager Louis Bacon, with the money going toward engineering for the SUV it aims to roll out in 2022.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.