This Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insider Increased Their Holding By 41% Last Year

Looking at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Robert Kasdin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$239k worth of shares at a price of US$9.54 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$11.07. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares, worth about US$9.8m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Story continues

But note: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.