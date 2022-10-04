U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.25
    +2.62 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +32.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0162 (+1.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1476
    +0.0157 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1170
    -0.5030 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,328.24
    +769.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.83
    +15.39 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
·3 min read
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI), today announced the Company will hold a conference call to review its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 24, 2022. During the conference call, Company officers will review third quarter 2022 performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To register for the call, please use the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI590b61978ebd4f2e9b2325f0cb102240

After you register, you will receive a dial-in number and unique pin. The Company will also post a link in the Stockholders’ section on ARI’s website for a live webcast. For those unable to listen to the live call or webcast, there will be a webcast replay link posted in the Stockholders’ section on ARI’s website approximately two hours after the call.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $515 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.apollocref.com. Please note that our URL address has changed.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: macro- and micro-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or treat its impact; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources; market trends in the Company’s industry, interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets or the general economy; the timing and amounts of expected future fundings of unfunded commitments; the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; the Company’s ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

 

Hilary Ginsberg

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

(212) 822-0767


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rally as investors hope for policy pivot

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the broad-based rally in stocks and crude oil prices.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • What's Propelling Shares of Plug Power Higher Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Rising Today

    Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) traded 9.5% higher as of 1:29 p.m. ET Tuesday, as stocks rallied and as fears over the financial health of the bank seemed to dissipate. The market rose today after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%, which is lower than experts had initially thought, leading investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve will also soon slow the pace of rate hikes. Credit Suisse, however, has been dealing with its own mess, as losses from scandals in its investment bank, such as exposure to Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, have forced management to think about an expensive and arduous overhaul of the embattled unit.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Firms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S&P 500 Index has reached its ultimate low and warning that US equity prices still don’t fully reflect the risks of higher interest rates on earnings and valuations. Aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in an attempt to fight the hottest US inflation in four decades can do further damage to corporate bottom lines and, in tu

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell

    These rapidly growing businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.

  • The Federal Reserve's chance of a policy error 'has increased': JPMorgan

    JP Morgan sounds the alarm bell on what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates.

  • Rivian: Q3 production jumps 67%, reaffirms production forecast

    A dose of good news for Rivian (RIVN) has shares of the EV truckmaker on the move today.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Rivian stock rises amid jump in EV production figures

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out EV developer Rivian's stock following reports of boosted production numbers.