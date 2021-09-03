U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

apollo ELD granted Canadian ELD Certification

·2 min read

MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- apollo ELD by assured Techmatics (DBA Assured Tracking Inc.) was posted on Transport Canada's website as a certified ELD solution on September 1st, 2021. apollo ELD received its certification on August 27, 2021, through the accredited body Commercial Driver Technology Inc, becoming the first US ELD provider and third ELD solution, compliant with the Canadian ELD Mandate.

"We are extremely happy and proud to be among the first ELD providers, certified in Canada. It has been a challenging but a very interesting learning process for us. For 9 months the whole team's focus was to strategize and develop the ELD solution that would work flawlessly in both US and Canada and pass all the 400 pages of certification testing procedures. I strongly believe that our goal was achieved. I would like to thank Robin Doherty, the Managing Director of ComDriverTech, and his great team of auditors, who guided us throughout the process of certification" - said David Seijo, the President of assured Techmatics.

Aurelio Espantoso, assured Techmatics' Technology Director stated "the certification process was very well organized using Agile methodology which provided the necessary flexibility to address nonconformities and release fixes in less than 24 hours. As expected on this type of projects, law interpretation is one of the biggest challenges, but we are very pleased with ComDriverTech's excellent communication and great help. The result is a robust, reliable and compliant ELD solution, and it remains the most driver-friendly, easy-to-use app available in the market."

"Our initial idea was to make sure that all of our resellers have a way to use their existing hardware, without the need to switch to new devices and incur in additional expenses. We decided to partner with our reliable hardware partner IOSiX, LLC and pair their leading V2 ECM reader with apollo ELD running on Android. As expected, the bundle successfully passed all the testing procedures and is believed to be a strong option for all the customer segments." – said Liana Shatova, VP of Strategy.

assured Techmatics has been successfully developing and selling key products for the safety and compliance industries for over 15 years. Located in Miami, Florida, assured Techmatics' apollo ELD is the leading ELD provider, now fully complaint with the ELD Mandates in the USA and Canada.

Interested parties can learn more about the products and services offered by assured Techmatics on the company website: http://assuredTechmatics.com

Media Contact:
Jim Loisch
318009@email4pr.com
Phone: +1-877-487-2256

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-eld-granted-canadian-eld-certification-301368947.html

SOURCE assured Techmatics

