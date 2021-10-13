Apollo Endosurgery Announces Pricing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. Apollo is selling 8,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.75 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $65 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Apollo. In addition, Apollo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,260,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler, Cowen and Stifel are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Craig-Hallum and Lake Street are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed by Apollo with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which was declared effective by the SEC on May 19, 2021. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack® Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch® Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx® Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, and are based on Apollo's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the offer and sale of shares and the terms of the offering. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on Apollo's operations, the demand for Apollo's products, Apollo's liquidity position, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: reports of adverse events related to our products, outcomes of clinical studies related to our products; development of competitive medical products by competitors; regulatory clearances, approvals and extensive regulatory oversight by the FDA or other regulatory authorities, unfavorable media coverage related to our products or related procedures, coverage and reimbursement decisions by private or government payors, Apollo's ability to support the adoption of its products and broaden its product portfolio; the potential size of Apollo's addressable markets; the execution of our gross margin improvement projects; the ability to collect future payments from ReShape; and the availability of cash for Apollo's future operations as well as other factors detailed in Apollo's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo's website and are available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

CONTACT:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Jeff Black, 512-279-5126

investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.





