Apollo Endosurgery to Report First Quarter Results on May 3, 2022

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Company" or "Apollo") (Nasdaq:APEN), a global leader in next-generation minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that the Company is scheduled to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after market close.

In conjunction with the release, Apollo will host a live webcast audio call with presentation slides at 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Investors are invited to join the live call via webcast from the Investors section of the Company's corporate website at www.apolloendo.com.

An audio-only option is available by dialing +1-973-528-0011 and referencing "Apollo Endosurgery First Quarter 2022 Results Call" or access code 103583. Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at www.apolloendo.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Apollo's website, www.apolloendo.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack® Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch® Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx® Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information on Apollo Endosurgery visit www.apolloendo.com.

Disclosure Information

Apollo uses the investor relations section of its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor Apollo's investor relations website in addition to following Apollo's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

