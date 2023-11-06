Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:APOLLO) investors will be pleased with their decent 46% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Apollo Food Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APOLLO) share price is 28% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 5.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 15% higher than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Apollo Food Holdings Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 142%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 28% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Apollo Food Holdings Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 11.24.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Apollo Food Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of 46% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Apollo Food Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 46% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Apollo Food Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Apollo Food Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

