Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:APOLLO) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Apollo Food Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APOLLO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 32% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Apollo Food Holdings Berhad is:

14% = RM35m ÷ RM246m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Apollo Food Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Apollo Food Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Apollo Food Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 120% for Apollo Food Holdings Berhad suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. However, this hasn't really hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. That being said, the high payout ratio could be worth keeping an eye on in case the company is unable to keep up its current growth momentum. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Apollo Food Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Apollo Food Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Apollo Food Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. As noted earlier, its earnings growth has been quite decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. Still, the company invests little to almost none of its profits. This could potentially reduce the odds that the company continues to see the same level of growth in the future. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Apollo Food Holdings Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

