Apollo Global’s Asset Sales Gain, Lifted by Soaring Values

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc., the private equity giant led by billionaire Leon Black, gained as the firm sold assets amid soaring valuations.

The New York-based firm returned $5.5 billion to investors in the fourth quarter, more than double the year-earlier period, according to a statement Thursday. The increase was driven in part by the sale of digital infrastructure company Presidio Inc. for $2.2 billion.Private equity firms are bringing in record sums from investors eager to bolster yields. Apollo took in $10.5 billion in capital during the period. That brought fundraising for the year to $64 billion, a slightly faster pace from the $60 billion gathered in 2018.Yet as asset prices rise it has become more difficult for buyout firms to put the money to work. Dry powder, or uncommitted capital, at Apollo stood at $46.4 billion.Apollo continues to expand its reliance on permanent capital, recently upping its stake in insurance company Athene Holding Ltd.

Total assets under management climbed to $331 billion driven by $10.5 billion of inflows during the quarter, primarily from growth of Athene and across the credit platformDistributable earnings rose to $1.10 cents a share, beating the average analyst estimate of 73 cents.Apollo’s private equity portfolio appreciated 4% in the quarter and 16% for the year.

The shares almost doubled in 2019 primarily because the firm converted from a partnership to a corporation. The stock gained 0.8% to $51.16 in New York trading on Wednesday.

