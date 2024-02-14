Apollo Global Management Inc CFO Martin Kelly Sells 14,000 Shares

Martin Kelly, the CFO of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO), sold 14,000 shares of the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $109.09, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,527,260.

Apollo Global Management Inc is a global alternative investment manager firm. It specializes in credit, private equity, and real assets, offering a range of investment solutions to its clients, which include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and individual investors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 49,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 18 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc were trading at $109.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $62.656 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.87, which is above both the industry median of 13.65 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $45.25, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.41, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

