Apollo to Invest in Siebert Williams Shank, One of the Nation's Leading Certified Women and Minority Owned Financial Services Firms to Form New Strategic Partnership

Strategic partnership part of Apollo’s ongoing efforts to expand opportunity across its ecosystem and contribute to a more inclusive economy

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Siebert Williams Shank (“SWS”) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership, whereby Apollo has agreed to invest in SWS, a leading, national women and minority owned financial services firm providing investment banking, sales and trading, research and advisory services. The new commitment aims to drive larger deal flow and revenue opportunities to strengthen and expand SWS’s already robust position in the investment banking and global capital markets arena.

As part of the strategic partnership, Apollo, along with its managed funds, will make a combined equity and credit investment that is expected to significantly increase SWS’s underwriting capacity for debt and equity offerings. This will also enhance SWS’s ability to bridge the investment and liability management needs of its corporate and municipal clients with the product expertise offered by Apollo.

“Since inception, SWS has sought to continue to grow in scope and capabilities to better serve our clients. This strategic partnership will certainly enhance our capacity and competitive position in the capital markets and maintain our strong performance-based culture as we serve clients globally,” said Siebert Williams Shank President & CEO, Suzanne Shank.

“Apollo and Siebert’s longstanding relationship spans two-plus decades, and this new strategic partnership is a natural next step to help accelerate their growth,” said Apollo Co-President Jim Zelter. “At Apollo, our commitment to expanding opportunity extends to the marketplace and making an intentional effort to support the success of diverse financial institutions and employers. SWS, already a leading player in investment banking and global markets, will be able to attract larger deals and do more for clients through this mutually beneficial relationship. We are thrilled to formally team up with Chris Williams, Suzanne Shank and the entire SWS team.”

“We are extremely enthusiastic to have earned the confidence of one of the industry’s most sophisticated alternative asset managers and look forward to identifying opportunities to leverage Apollo’s renowned expertise across multiple asset classes with the strong franchise that SWS has built among corporations, municipalities, and institutional investors,” said Christopher Williams, Chairman, Siebert Williams Shank.

This agreement is the latest expression of Apollo’s commitment to Expanding Opportunity in its workplace, marketplace and communities. Most recently, Apollo established its first-ever Foundation, with plans to provide more than $100 million over the next decade to organizations working across educational access, workforce development and economic empowerment.

The investments are subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.

About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from Investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $498 billion assets under management. To learn more, visit www.apollo.com.

About Siebert Williams Shank
Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC (“SWS”) is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. SWS provides customized solutions incorporating comprehensive financial advisory, capital raising and risk management guidance with the mission of delivering the highest level of value-added services to our clients. Dually headquartered in New York and Oakland, our firm is comprised of over 125 diverse professionals spanning 19 offices across the United States. SWS serves a broad spectrum of clients, including corporations, governments, municipalities and institutional investors. Building enduring client partnerships through integrity, experience, and results is our priority.

Contacts

For Apollo:

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com

For Siebert Williams Shank:

Tom Butler
tbutler@butlerpr.com
Butler Associates
(646) 213-1802


