Apollo Investment Corp. to Host Earnings Call

1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78659

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648185/Apollo-Investment-Corp-to-Host-Earnings-Call

  • Crypto Lender Mistakenly Deposits Bitcoin Into User Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc., a crypto-lending startup, mistakenly sent some users Bitcoin as part of a promotion and is working on reversing it.The company made what it called incorrect promo payouts in Bitcoin instead of U.S. dollars to certain customers. Though BlockFi worked on reversing them, a number of recipients withdrew the coins before the company could backpedal. (It was fewer than 100, the company said.) The firm’s exposure is around $10 million, though that amount is decreasing as more users return the coins, said Zac Prince, co-founder and chief executive officer of BlockFi.“BlockFi carries loss reserves as part of its accounting policies and this is a fraction of existing loss reserves -- so no negative impact to equity or ongoing platform operations,” Prince wrote by email. “The issue that caused the withdrawals was fixed and incremental safeguards have been developed to prevent any similar issue in the future.”The erroneous deposits have not affected BlockFi’s ongoing operations and the company is notching record levels of trading volume without interruption, he added.Meanwhile, screenshots of the deposits made their rounds on social media, with at least one Tweet showing a deposit of 700 Bitcoin. Though it’s down significantly this week, each coin is trading around $34,000 Wednesday.Last week, BlockFi tweeted that some promotion participants “may see an inaccurate bonus payment displayed in their transaction history.”Meanwhile, the company’s emailed affected users asking for the money to be returned.BlockFi, perhaps the most visible nonbank ­cryptocurrency firm, offers a number of crypto products, including borrowing and lending and it runs platforms for trading cryptocurrency. It’s been in the limelight as it’s grown in recent months amid a crypto-market rally that’s being unwound this week.Read more: Lending Bitcoin to Earn 6% Comes With Risk You Won’t Get at BankThe crypto firm’s snafu is reminiscent of Citigroup Inc.’s $500 million blunder last summer when it accidentally sent payments to a group of lenders.“As a stand-alone, it was just a glitch,” Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments, said of BlockFi. “We see it with banks all the time in dollars. But because it’s such a volatile asset, the mistake gets magnified.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Soaring Raw Material Cost May Delay a New U.S. Chicken Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of raw materials is so high right now that the third-largest chicken producer in the U.S. is considering shelving plans to build a new processing plant -- even as the company struggles to keep up with demand.Sanderson Farms Inc. is one of the first companies to signal it could pause plans for expansion as the price of everything from lumber to steel skyrockets, driving up construction costs.“I need a plant to open up next week, but it is not a good time to be building,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Sanderson said. The company, which had planned to begin construction on a new facility during the first half of 2021, will “look very hard” at building costs given the market for raw materials, he said.Lumber prices rose to new records this past year before softening this week, with many wood products quadrupling in value amid a surge in home building and renovations. Steel prices have also hit all-time highs, with the domestic benchmark price up almost 50% this year.“It’s more lumber than it’s steel and concrete,” Sanderson said Wednesday at the BMO Farm to Market virtual conference. “Steel and concrete go up all the time. Every complex costs more than the last one, but it’s lumber right now” that’s giving the company pause.The timing is unfortunate, with the economic recovery also boosting demand for chicken to the point that Sanderson can’t take on any more orders without expanding.“We’re totally sold out and we’ve had people call us to service them and we cannot take on anymore business, and that’s not a good place,” Sanderson said Tuesday at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum.(Adds CEO comment in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Rekindles Niche Market for Duration-Proof Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- A corner of Europe’s credit market is luring investors as the threat of rising government yields fuels demand for assets that can protect bond holdings from the risk of interest-rate hikes.Floating-rate notes, bonds with variable coupons as opposed to the fixed income attached to most debt, have seen a rise in issuance over the past month. The coupons are tied to market rates, so the debt’s underlying valuations are protected if monetary policies shift.More than half of the $13.1 billion in FRNs sold by investment-grade private sector borrowers this year were launched in the last four weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s almost three quarters of the securities sold in the year since the coronavirus turmoil in March 2020. Bank of America was the latest issuer, with a 1.5 billion euro ($1.83 billion) tranche on Monday.“We would definitely like to see more,” said Stephan Ertz, the head of credit at Frankfurt-based Union Investment, which oversees 386 billion euros ($471 billion) and a recent buyer of FRNs. Duration, or price sensitivity to changes in yields, has become a hot topic in the corporate bond market and FRN’s offer a way of “getting out of duration risk,” according to Ertz.Renewed InterestUntil recently, investors had little reason to bid for floating-rate debt, given that central bank support was driving a rally in credit. But bets a post-pandemic economic recovery will unleash inflation is boosting yields on government debt, and that’s now hammering fixed-rate bonds.At the end of last week, around 80% of this year’s new corporate bonds were indicated below their issue price. Yields on 10-year German government bonds rose a further 3 basis points on Wednesday to minus 0.08%, the closest they’ve been to a positive value in two years.Citigroup Inc. strategists Hans Lorenzen and Chris Chapman cut their recommendation on long-duration euro corporate bonds straight to underweight from overweight on Monday, as a rise in rates pressures valuations, particularly on longer maturities.Fixed-rate corporate bonds stretching 10 years or longer have lost almost 5% this year, based on Bloomberg Barclays indexes. In contrast, a Bloomberg Barclays euro floating-rate index is marginally up.Investors rushing to ditch duration risk in recent weeks have also been switching out of funds that buy high-grade bonds with long or intermediate maturities in Europe, in favor of shorter-dated debt, according to Bank of America strategists citing EPFR Global data on flows for the week to May 12. Prices of short-dated bonds are less prone to dropping when yields rise.Niche MarketFor all their advantages in a rising rate scenario, floating-rate notes remain a small part of the credit market.Before the current uptick, issuance had slowed to a trickle due to a combination of low fixed funding costs and uncertainties over the transition from Libor, the rate underpinning most notes. The drought was so acute that corporate index providers had to rewrite their rules as they were running out of bonds to track.But they’re becoming popular again, with investors such as Ertz at Union Investment seeking to buy more FRN bonds as havens against rising rates, ideally from a greater variety of issuers.“So far it’s been mainly financials, but corporate floaters from industrials and utilities would also be welcome,” he said.(Updates with German yield move in sixth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oatly Jumps in Debut After Raising $1.4 Billion in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB, the vegan food and drink maker, jumped in its debut after pricing its initial public offering at the top of a marketed range.Shares opened Thursday at $22.12 in New York, a 30% jump from their $17 IPO price. The company and its investors sold more than 84 million American depositary shares on Wednesday, raising more than $1.4 billion. The Swedish company had offered the shares for $15 to $17 each.Oatly’s shares, which rose as much as 34%, were up 29% to $21.95 at 1:39 p.m., giving the company a market value of about $13 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.In July, it secured $200 million in new capital from investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. The group also included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, as well as Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz. The company was valued at about $2 billion in that round.Both Jay-Z, through his company Roc Nation, and Schultz also participated in the IPO, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. A representative for Oatly declined to comment. Roc Nation and Schultz didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO underscores plant-based products’ jump into the mainstream, as environmental and health concerns spur consumers to seek alternatives to traditional meat and dairy products. Investors have been looking for ways to replicate the public-market success of Beyond Meat Inc., whose shares have surged more than 300% since it went public in May 2019.Oatly’s biggest obstacle might be its own popularity. Since its entrance into the U.S. market in 2017, finding Oatly in coffee shops and supermarkets has become something of a treasure hunt for shoppers.The company opened a $15 million Millville, New Jersey, plant in 2019 to help meet the growing demand, but even now, shortages are frequent, as Covid-related delays have kept a planned second U.S. production from coming online.In March, supermarkets across the U.S. -- and even its big new customer Starbucks -- reported trouble procuring orders.While the current shortage won’t end overnight, Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson sounded an optimistic note.Fulfilling Orders“This year, we will bring on board new capacity every single quarter,” he said in an interview ahead of the first trade. The company is expanding its Netherlands plant, putting out commercial products from its Utah plant, and is doing test runs in Singapore, where the factory will be “up and running” in the second quarter, he said.For now, Oatly is only filling 70% of orders in its key markets, so it is “not really” taking on new customers, Petersson said, adding that the gap is between supply and orders, not supply and demand. “First we will close the gaps, then expand with new retail partners,” he added.Oatly was started in 1994 by brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste. Using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University, the company turns fiber-rich oats into liquid food.Oatly’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTLY.(Updates with IPO participants in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Joins Alibaba in Spending Spree as Competition Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. pledged to sharply increase investments this year after posting a 25% gain in quarterly revenue, joining its biggest rivals in a spending binge that will jack up competition in China’s post-pandemic internet arena.China’s three largest tech corporations are vying to entice users in the fast-growing arenas of online commerce and video. Tencent said Thursday it plans to invest a larger portion of its incremental profits this year in areas including cloud services, games and short-form video content, joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan in telegraphing sharp hikes of investment in hot arenas. Tencent is trying to sustain growth in revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion yuan ($21 billion) in the three months ended March, roughly in line with analyst estimates.The increased spending comes as Tencent faces competition from the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and growing scrutiny from Beijing. Pony Ma’s company has largely escaped the antitrust crackdown for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into all aspects of Chinese life and a commanding lead in gaming, music and social media markets. But its fintech arm, alongside those of other giants such as Didi and Meituan, faces wide-ranging restrictions similar to the ones imposed upon Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.Executives sought to assuage investor concerns, reiterating that Tencent remains very focused on risk management and has been “self-restrained” on the size of its non-payment financial products. “When we look into the internal review, and when we look into what other things that need to be done in order to make sure that we are compliant with the spirit of the regulators, it’s actually relatively manageable,” President Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call Thursday.The company also reiterated earlier-disclosed plans to invest 50 billion yuan in its so-called social values initiative, where it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalization and carbon neutral -- areas that align firmly with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s priorities.For a live blog on Tencent’s earnings, click here.Shares of Naspers and its unit Prosus, Tencent’s largest shareholders, rose more than 2% after the earnings.The Chinese giant’s stock was little changed before reporting results, having shed roughly $200 billion in market value since its January peak, part of a broader tech selloff that had investors weighing the potential fallout for the online juggernaut. Apart from fintech, competitors have long argued WeChat -- now venturing into short videos and e-commerce -- is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups like Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels.Net income came in at 47.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5 billion yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1 billion yuan, slightly behind estimates.For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash cows. Online gaming revenue rose 17% during the quarter, helped by mainstay titles like Honour of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite as well as newer games including Moonlight Blade Mobile.The giant announced a pipeline of more than 40 new mobile and PC titles during its annual game showcase Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content like Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. Last month the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to pull together resources to build a Marvel-like franchise.As part of its increased spending this year, the company will step up investments in game development and also provide production and monetization tools to content creators as part of efforts to grow its short-form video content.Its fintech and cloud division posted its strongest growth ever, with sales surging 47% as demand for financial services rebounded and as projects delayed by the pandemic resumed deployment. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said Thursday it will boost spending in areas such as headcount and infrastructure.“Tencent’s plan to increase investments in 2021 could dampen margins, and is likely undertaken in part to address increasing competition in areas like cloud computing, online games and short videos, where industry peers have been spending aggressively,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling.Online advertising revenue climbed 23% -- the fastest in four quarters -- helped by the consolidation of new subsidiary Bitauto and higher demand from the e-commerce, education and the fast-moving consumer goods industries. But the division could take a hit from potential regulatory headwinds in K-12 education as well as delays to its video releases, according to Tencent.“One class of service providers -- online education platforms -- might pull in some of their advertising as they face tighter regulatory scrutiny,” said Michael Norris, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina.(Updates with comments on fintech scrutiny in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Obstacles Mount Amid China Cryptocurrency Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies slumped after the People’s Bank of China conveyed a statement reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.The largest token fell below $40,000 for the first time since early February, dropping as much as 10% to $38,973 on Wednesday and continuing a weeklong slide sparked by Elon Musk’s back-and-forth comments on Tesla Inc.’s holdings of the coin. Ether, Dogecoin and last week’s sensation, Internet Computer, also retreated.“This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.Virtual currencies should not and cannot be used in the market because they’re not real currencies, according to a notice posted on the PBOC’s official WeChat account. Financial and payments institutions are not allowed to price products or services with virtual currency, the notice said.The statement doesn’t have any new regulatory steps, according to Yu Lingqu, a vice director at the China Development Institute think-tank in Shenzhen. The notice was conveyed by the central bank but compiled by industry associations rather than government officials, making it less powerful, according to Liu Yang, a lawyer at Beijing-based law firm DeHeng Law Offices.“They just want caution,” said Bobby Lee, founder and chief executive officer of crypto storage provider Ballet. “They feel the market is over-hyped, there’s speculative trading, they’re looking out for the best interests of the people.”Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion’s share of mining and major players have since fled abroad.China has recently taken steps to issue its own digital yuan, seeking to replace cash and maintain control over a payments landscape that has become increasingly dominated by technology companies not regulated like banks.“It’s no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country,” said Adam Reynolds, CEO for APAC at Saxo Markets. “So avoiding use of them in the country is essential to maintaining capital controls. The only tolerable digital currency to a government with strong capital controls is their own CBDC.”Many chartists and technical analysts are looking at Bitcoin’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which entered oversold levels Tuesday, as well as the 200-day moving average around $39,800. Breaching the 200-DMA could mean it drops to $30,000, where it’s previously found support.Read more: Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in FocusFor Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, the moves have more to do with Musk’s recent tweets about Bitcoin.“TSLA’s entrance into the space saw some of the most aggressive BTC buying I’ve personally ever seen -- and it has to unwind,” Ouellette said. The EV-maker’s retraction that it will accept Bitcoin as payment “was the catalyst that accelerated the spread consolidation. Then over the weekend, little comments here and there have continued to confuse,” he said.Meanwhile, the latest Bank of America fund manager survey showed that “Long Bitcoin” is the most crowded trade in the world right now. The poll captures 194 fund managers with $592 billion worth of assets under management overall.“When an asset becomes the most crowded trade in the BofA survey, it has frequently signaled a near-term pullback in the past,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “When you combine this with the news out of China, it’s not a surprise that Bitcoin is seeing some more weakness.”(Updates markets starting in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Market Sell-Offs Happen and How to Respond

    A market sell-off happens when traders make a lot of sales very quickly. Sometimes a sell-off, which is a particularly aggressive form of a bear market, can encompass an entire market. Other times it may focus on specific industries or even … Continue reading → The post Why Market Sell-Offs Happen and How to Respond appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hedge Funds Pitch Crypto Platform, Japanese Lasers, Steel Producers and More

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese steel producers, a cryptocurrency platform, Japanese lasers and parking lots and a Vietnamese jeweler were among bets pitched by Asia hedge funds at the Sohn Investment conference in Hong Kong.Keita Arisawa, founder and chief investment officer of Seiga Asset Management is bullish on Tokyo-listed QD Laser Inc. Marshall Wace Asia Chief Executive Officer Amit Rajpal is backing digital broker Monex Group Inc. Rajesh Sachdeva, founding partner of Flowering Tree Investment Management, is betting on Vietnam’s Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC, while Oasis Capital Management called for a merger of two of China’s biggest steel makers.Here’s a selection on notable calls on Thursday from the event in support of the Karen Leung Foundation:Japanese EyewearArisawa at Seiga is bullish on QD Laser, a spinoff from Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. It boasts 87 patents with just 50 staff, using lasers for electronics and eyewear. Arisawa says the company’s two most exciting products include its quantum dot laser technology, which could transform how chips are manufactured, and its eyewear product that can help the vision-impaired see by directly projecting digitized information onto the retina. He estimates as many as 32 million people in the U.S., Europe and Japan have low vision, meaning loss of sight that can’t be corrected with glasses or surgery.QD Laser has soared about 380% since its trading debut in February.Blockchain RevolutionMarshall Wace’s Rajpal is bullish on Monex Group, owner of Coincheck, one of the largest crypto trading platforms in Japan. Future areas of investments include a non-fungible tokens platform, activist asset management and blockchain investment. He believes the stock’s fair value is 1,700 yen, up from its current price of 763 yen.The pick is to capitalize on the theme that blockchain, decentralized finance and crypto can potentially redefine finance, including money, payments and investable asset classes. The total addressable market will expand from crypto trading to remittances, supply chains, payments and eventually becoming a round-the-clock market with instant clearing across all capital markets. Part of that expansion will be driven by third-generation blockchain, he said.Even with the recent sell off in Bitcoin and other digital currencies, Monex is still up 98% this year in Tokyo.Vietnam JewelrySachdeva at Flowering Tree is betting on Phu Nhuan Jewelry. He estimates that between 60% to 70% of Vietnam’s jewelry purchases are “unorganized” through individual stores rather than chains, but the trend is flipping. Phu Nhuan has 30%-40% of the “organized” market share, Sachdeva says. The stock is up 23% this year, and while it’s at 2018 levels, earnings have grown 50% since then.Jewelry sales tend to pick up after countries surpass $2,000 in per capita gross domestic product, he said, adding that Vietnam is at about $2,500. He predicts a double-digit growth rate in sales over the next few years.China SteelSeth Fischer, founder and chief investment officer at Oasis Management, is long on Bengang Group convertible bonds. His thesis is based on long-term trends and a potential acquisition of the company. China wants to cut pollution from steel manufacturing to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. He foresees consolidation in the industry and expects China’s demand for steel will soon outgrow its supply. He estimates that a 1% drop in steel production could lead to 5% to 8% increase in prices.Fischer expects and supports a merger between Bengang and rival Angang Steel Co. Bengang recently disclosed that its parent received interest in its stake from Angang. While discussions between the two first emerged in 2005, those talks could come to fruition now that the Liaoning government said it would push for steel consolidation in the province.Japan ParkingAnand Madduri, founder and chief investing officer at ApaH Capital Management, highlighted Park24 Co. People need to find a parking space when they buy a car in Japan. The company has secured about 750,000 spots in 20,000 locations, as many as four times its largest competitor.Parking lots in Japan contribute to 50% of revenue and operating profit. Car sharing accounts for 27% of its business, but 40% of profit.The company could use its significant cash pile to buy the lots operated by mom and pop firms who faced significant hardship during the pandemic. Those parking lots also aid its ride-sharing business. Park24 has spent heavily to go after corporate Japan customers, which are trying to cut their fixed costs.Madduri likens Park24 to a convertible bond: The parking business is the bond floor, while the newer, more profitable car sharing business is like a warrant. He sees a potential 50%-plus upside to the stock, which has jumped 28% this year.Sea Ltd.Rashmi Kwatra, founder of Sixteenth Street Capital, is bullish on Sea Ltd. Hardly a hidden gem, Southeast Asia’s most valuable company could triple its shares with expansion in e-commerce, fintech and gaming, she says. Sea Money could grow 17 times in the next five years and its franchises are undervalued with gaming tailwinds here to stay, she said. The recent share price retreat -- down 19% from its February peak -- is a great buying opportunity.SPAC BetsManoj Jain, co-chief investment officer of Maso Capital, is a big advocate for SPACs, or blank-check investment vehicles. His main point is that there’s something for everyone in SPACs. There are different payout profiles for different types of investors. He added that it’s incumbent on sophisticated exchanges to consider listing these special purpose acquisition companies. Asia boasts ample capital and companies willing to go public via this route, he said.China Golf WearMichelle Leung of Xingtai Capital is backing Biem.L.Fdlkk Garment Co., a China golf-wear brand. It’s an example of how Chinese companies are taking advantage of the demand for highly tailored, high-end products from young, wealthy consumers. The Shenzhen-listed company has seen its shares climb 28% this year. Leung said the stock could at least double in three years, adding there’s an upside of up to 250%.She’s predicting revenue to double in the next three years as it plans to open 300 new stores a year, adding to the 900 it already has in high-end malls and heavy-traffic locations like airports.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Mixed; Yields Rise on Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed and Treasury yields rose as minutes showed Federal Reserve officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. recovery at their April meeting, with some signaling they’d be open “at some point” to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases.The S&P 500 fell for a third day, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped to session highs following the release. Energy and raw-material stocks fell the most as commodities prices tumbled amid mounting concern about inflation and potential curbs on monetary stimulus. The Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. “We saw 10-year yields rise pretty sharply, clearly an upward move after the minutes were released -- it looks like it all comes down to minor changes in wording on tapering,” said Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research. “There might be a few participants who are getting a little eager to start the discussion, which might be more than the markets were expecting. For anyone waiting for the taper, this could be a hint it’s coming sooner rather than later.”Cryptocurrency-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. each fell more than 5% after Bitcoin touched its lowest level since January before bouncing back. Tesla Inc. fell to a two-month low after data showed a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. rallied to a record high after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared.At its worst moment, Bitcoin dropped about 30% to within a whisker of $30,000. It pared that decline to about 8% by 4 p.m. New York time. Other cryptocurrencies held double-digit percentage losses, pressured in part by a Tuesday statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse the Fed’s minutes for clues about the outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which touched a nine-year high last week, fell for a second day as oil, copper, soybeans and almost every other futures contract linked to industrial and agricultural staples retreated.Read More: Some Fed Officials Favored Taper Talk at ‘Upcoming Meetings’Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4:04 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2176The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.4118The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.22 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.68%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,871 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 8.4% to $46.05 at 9:36 a.m. in New York trading.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates share performance in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • 6 million tax returns are ‘in suspension’ at the IRS, and that’s preventing many families from receiving a valuable tax credit

    Days after the latest tax season ended, the Internal Revenue Service still has approximately 335,000 tax returns from the previous tax season that it needs to process, according to the tax agency’s leader. It will take the IRS up to 60 days to polish off the backlog — and that’s a “conservative estimate,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told senators on Wednesday. The 335,000 backlog as of Tuesday was down from 7 million unprocessed returns at the start of the year, Rettig told Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican from Mississippi, who questioned him about the status of the backlog.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Reach 3% for the First Time Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time this month.The average for a 30-year loan was 3%, up from 2.94% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. It was the first time since mid-April that the rate was at or above 3%.Rates have see-sawed over the past few weeks as investors process economic data and look for signs of inflation triggered by the country’s recovery from the pandemic. There’s a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may have to consider tapering its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage bonds if growth continues at its current pace, according to George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.Cheap loans have fueled a rally in home purchases and given Americans more buying power even as bidding wars push up prices. The 30-year average hit a record low of 2.65% in early January. It climbed above 3% this year amid optimism about the rebound, then dipped below that benchmark, where it remained for four weeks.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • Mortgage rates rise to 3% as the Fed mulls a shift in policy: ‘Their path forward is quite uncertain’

    Mortgage rates jumped higher in response to hints that the Federal Reserve may soon alter its approach to the economy in light of high inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3% for the week ending May 20, up six basis points from the previous week, Freddie Mac (FMCC)  reported Thursday. It’s the first time in roughly a month the benchmark mortgage rate has touched the 3% mark, but it remains below where it stood at the end of March when it reached the highest level since June of last year.

  • Stimulus check update: How a fourth payment is still possible

    Voters and Democratic lawmakers are putting more pressure on Speaker Pelosi and others.

  • Retirement reform is on track for Biden's signature 'hopefully this year': Rep. Kevin Brady

    Before he retires himself at the end of 2022, Rep. Kevin Brady has prioritized getting another round of retirement reform through Congress.

  • What bitcoin’s collapse could mean for your retirement

    Youngsters’ dreams of an easy, early and rich retirement were getting a pounding this week as their favorite cryptocurrencies collapsed. Prices for bitcoin (BTCUSD) and other futuristic “currencies” were in free fall Wednesday. Anyone who has bought into bitcoin since February is already in the red.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    There are experts out there in the stock market whose investing moves command respect. They’ve earned this through the long-term cultivation of a reputation for true savvy in finding solid returns – and few of these experts have the stature of billionaire financier Ray Dalio. Dalio got his start trading commodity futures on Wall Street, and in 1975 he founded Bridgewater Associates from his New York City apartment. Today, with Dalio still at the helm, Bridgewater generates over $46 billion in revenue and has over $140 billion in assets under management. Dalio has built his castle by sticking to three rules for his investments; First, he reminds us that “Diversifying well is the most important thing you need to do in order to invest well.” Dalio’s second tip is a reminder of the old market cliché that past performance will not guarantee a future return, but couched in his own style. He says, “Don't make the mistake of thinking those things that have gone up are better, rather than more expensive.” Finally, Dalio tells us to always “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Dalio would buy when others are selling, and sell when they are buying – and the results, in Bridgewater’s long-term success, are clear. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Let’s jump right in. Aptiv PLC (APTV) Aptiv has a long history in the automotive industry, where it used the name Delphi and was a staple of Detroit’s supply chain from the mid-90s until 2017. At that time, it spun off its remaining powertrain activities, and changed both its name and focus. In its modern incarnation, Aptiv works on the fusion of high-tech and automotive technology. The company develops software, networking, and computing platforms geared toward improving vehicle safety and efficiency. In January of this year, Aptiv unveiled ADAS, its open and scalable platform to enable software-defined vehicles while reducing complexity. The platform delivers high performance computing power to enhance connectivity and move a step closer to autonomous vehicle driving systems. The platform will also allow continuous updating over the vehicle’s lifespan. In Q1, Aptiv showed $4 billion at the top line, up 20% year-over-year. Operating income was $437 million, up almost 11% yoy, and EPS came in at $1.03. The EPS was down from the $6+ reported one year ago, but was in in-line with the $1.04 reported in the two most recent quarters. So, Aptiv is working to break new ground in automotive, and its work is turning a profit. It’s no wonder, then, that in Dalio added 256,497 shares to his existing holding in the stock in Q1 – an increase of more than 1,500%, and putting his stake in the company at $35.12 million at current valuation. Turning now to the analysts, the stock boasts a strong fan base, which includes Raymond James' 5-star analyst Brian Gesuale. “Business trends are solid, and a combination of typical conservatism and several uncontrollable industry dynamics (supply chain, input costs, etc.) leave ample opportunity for upward revisions and beats/raises through the balance of the year…. We continue to see APTV as one of the best positioned auto tech names to capitalize on the growth of green, connected, and autonomous technology adoption,” Gesuale noted. Based on all of the above, the analyst rates APTV an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $200 price target implies an upside of 46% for the coming year. (To watch Gesuale’s track record, click here) In general, the rest of the Street is in agreement. 11 Buys, 1 Hold and 1 Sell assigned in the last three months add up to a ‘Strong Buy’ consensus rating. In addition, its $170.33 average price target suggests 24% upside potential. (See APTV stock analysis on TipRanks) Vroom, Inc. (VRM) The second stock we're looking at, Vroom, is an online retailer that specializes in used cars, as well as parts and accessories, insurance, car rentals, and purchase financing. In short, Vroom is an online one-stop shop for automotive needs – for customers who aren’t looking to buy new, and are in the US. Vroom was founded in 2012, and went public last summer. The IPO was priced at $22, and shares closed at $47.90 in the first day’s trading. Overall, Vroom raised $467.5 million putting its stock on the market. In recent months, the company has been expanding its ‘last mile’ concierge service, delivering purchased vehicles and picking up customers’ old cars. The company added Detroit, LA, and Chicago to this service in May, and Denver in April. Last week, the company released its Q1 results, its fourth as a public entity. The quarter marked the third consecutive sequential revenue gain, and saw the top line reach $591.1 million. E-commerce accounted for $422.3 million of that revenue, up 81% from the year before, and total online vehicle sales reached 15,504 units, for a 96% yoy gain. Pulling the trigger on VRM in the first quarter, Bridgewater purchased over 47,000 shares. This is a new position in the stock for Dalio’s firm, and is currently worth $2.01 million. Weighing in on the company for Wedbush, five-star analyst Seth Basham points to its Q1 results as an encouraging sign. “VRM delivered solid 1Q21 results that exceeded buy side and sell side expectations… VRM is not only benefitting from strong market dynamics, but is also earning higher margins by nearly eliminating bottlenecks associated with its post-sales support processes and is investing to remain ahead of the growth in this and other key areas," Basham wrote. The analyst summed up, "With these strong results, solid guidance and continued improvements, we believe VRM could top its unchanged FY21 y/y growth goals of 100%+ e-commerce units and 200% gross profit and it could raise these targets with 2Q21 results." Unsurprisingly, Basham gives VRM shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $60 price target that implies an upside of ~41% for the next 12 months. (To watch Basham’s track record, click here) With Buy reviews outnumbers Holds by 10 to 1, VRM shares have a solid Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock price is $42.60, and the average target, at $53.64, suggests a one-year upside of ~26%. (See VRM stock analysis at TipRanks) Tempur Sealy (TPX) From automotive, we’ll shift gears, slow down, and take a look at bedding. You probably don’t think much about your bed, mattress, or your pillow, but taken together, they’re big business. Tempur Sealy, which owns the well-known Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, and Sealy brands of bedding products, is a leader in the industry. Last year, the company saw its top—line revenue grow 18%, from $3.11 to $3.68 billion. Over the past 12 months, TPX shares have gained an impressive 155%, more than doubling in value. While the company did see a short-lived dip in sales during the corona crisis, business has rebounded since and each of the last three quarters has exceeded $1 billion at the top line. In April, TPX reported Q1 earnings, showing a 27% year-over-year increase in total revenue, along with EPS of 62 cents. The EPS number, while down sequentially from Q4, was up 121% year-over-year. The company reported a substantial yoy increase in net cash from operations, from $15 million to $86.3 million. We’re looking at a solid company, with a firm foundation, aspects sure to attract an investor interested in diversity and returns. Dalio’s firm bought 199,649 shares of TPX in Q1. This was a new position for Bridgewater, but a substantial one; at the current share price, it is worth $7.24 million. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler's 5-star analyst Peter Keith, who underscores the soundness of TPX investment. “TPX's competitive positioning remains at an all-time high, the bedding industry has never been healthier, the consumer is in excellent shape, and International should show sequential improvement in trends into 2022. While supply chain constraints have resulted in some disruption, TPX expects headwinds to moderate substantially by the end of Q2,” Keith opined. To this end, Keith rates TPX an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and gives it a price target of $50, suggesting a one-year upside of ~40%. (To watch Keith’s track record, click here) Wall Street clearly agrees with Keith here, as the stock’s 8 reviews on file include 6 to Buy and just 2 to Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $35.83 and the $46 average price target implies a 28% upside from that level. (See TPX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.