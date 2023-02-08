U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,137.17
    -26.83 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,074.16
    -82.53 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,989.71
    -124.08 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.52
    -16.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    +0.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.17 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0090 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3950
    +0.3230 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,923.74
    -32.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.16
    -7.73 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,894.07
    +29.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Apollo.io Announces Shek Viswanathan as Chief Product Officer Amidst Record January Revenue Numbers and Expanded Product Vision

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Apollo.io, the world's leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, announces the appointment of Shek Viswanathan as their Chief Product Officer.

Shek comes to Apollo after serving as a Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, where he managed a portfolio of digital and analytics tools and helped guide them through an acquisition and IPO, bringing them to over one billion in revenue. Before that, Shek spent 17 years in Product roles, including working on legendary products such as "Words with Friends" from Zynga.

As part of this announcement, Apollo has revealed today that they experienced record growth in January in terms of added ARR and new users. This comes after a 400% increase in their user base since March 2022.

"These growth numbers position us perfectly to continue the market wave we are seeing as tens of thousands of users join Apollo each week," said Apollo CEO and co-founder Tim Zheng. "Bringing Shek onboard has augmented our already world-class product team, as we bring about a generational product that is superior in quality to alternatives and solves all your GTM needs without breaking the bank."

Specifically, Apollo, having just raised a $110 million series C round (led by Sequoia) in March, is focused on building out their product suite that makes world-class GTM tools focused on the sales intelligence and sales engagement categories. Their suite also includes tools that augment the sales process with automation, playbooks, AI enhanced writing, the world's best Chrome extension for sales reps, and beyond — all in one unified platform.

Apollo sits among a small cadre of companies that are breaking the mold by posting record in January.

"We are where we are now because of our product," said Tim. "Bringing on Shek will be a force multiplier, accelerating and enhancing all the work we are doing. This next year will be frightening for many in SaaS, but we've never been more optimistic about the future here at Apollo – couldn't be more excited that Shek will be joining us as we change the tech stack script for B2B companies throughout the world."

About Apollo

Apollo.io is the leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, trusted by over 160,000 companies and more than one million users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. Apollo.io provides sales teams with easy access to contact data for over 250 million contacts, along with tools to engage with these contacts in one single platform. By helping sales professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io turns prospects into customers.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apolloio-announces-shek-viswanathan-as-chief-product-officer-amidst-record-january-revenue-numbers-and-expanded-product-vision-301742074.html

SOURCE Apollo.io

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Carvana Stock Is Up 200% in 2023: Is It a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to help cool inflation that was at 40-year highs deserve some blame as they quickly shrunk valuation multiples for many stocks. Does this renewed optimism make Carvana a screaming buy right now? Carvana has been one of the top trending tickers on Reddit, the site that helped spur the meme-stock craze nearly two years ago.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • The five-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) shareholders as stock falls 6.4% over the past week

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying...

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • Perion Network (PERI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Perion Network (PERI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Paycom (PAYC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Paycom's (PAYC) Q4 results reflect the benefits of strong demand, new business wins and the adoption of recent new product offerings.

  • Disney earnings: What to expect from Bob Iger’s plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Disney earnings following the return of CEO Bob Iger.

  • ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    ViaSat (VSAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -74.29% and 3.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • 2 Smartest Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    While not all companies can stand the test of time in investors' portfolios, some businesses are built to withstand and thrive beyond many a market storm. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) saw a marked rise in growth in the earlier stages of the pandemic, but now as many companies are reeling in ad spending and overall sentiment toward growth stocks remains in flux, some investors might be wondering what the road ahead could look like for this tech stock.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • What's Going on With Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) management gave investors significant insight into what was happening at the company. This video will highlight the major announcements from Amazon's latest earnings conference call.

  • Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings

    The headline numbers for Lumen (LUMN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Coherent (COHR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Coherent (COHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.15% and 0.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?