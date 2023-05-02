Apollo Launches New Product Platform for Global Wealth Markets

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Product Platform Offers a Portfolio of Alternative Investment Solutions Tailored for Markets in EMEA, Asia and Latin America via Local Distribution Channels



Launching with Two Initial Strategies, Expects to Add More in the Coming Quarters

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the launch of the Apollo Private Markets SICAV, a Luxembourg-based product platform designed to offer a holistic set of Apollo’s alternative solutions to wealth investors in EMEA, Asia and Latin America, in formats tailored to individuals’ specific needs. The platform received regulatory authorization from Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)1and launches with its first two investment strategies. The launch of the platform marks a significant milestone in the buildout of Apollo’s Global Wealth business in regions outside of the United States.

The new platform will initially offer two perpetual, semi-liquid products – one that provides a turn-key solution to broad private markets exposure and another focused on US private credit – and Apollo plans to add additional strategies in upcoming months. The SICAV structure will allow investors to access strategies in their local currency, with lower investment minimums than traditional alternative product offerings.

Apollo’s Veronique Fournier, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Global Wealth, and Edward Moon, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Global Wealth, said, “This is an exciting and innovative step in the development of our Global Wealth business through which we can provide a full suite of alternative investment solutions across asset classes including credit, equity and real assets to investors outside of the United States. The new offering will complement institutional funds and planned country-specific parallel funds to provide our global distribution partners with a variety of structures to best address their clients’ needs and objectives.”

Story continues

Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer at Apollo, said, “At Apollo, we continue to build and invest in a Global Wealth business that not only provides greater access to alternatives, but also tailors our product offerings to the individual. The substantial progress we’re making in Europe, Asia and the US is particularly important as investors seek diversification from the traditional 60/40 portfolio of public equities and bonds, two assets classes that have experienced heightened correlation over the last 12 months.”

In addition to a wide array of advisor and client benefits, this new platform enables Apollo to offer investment strategies under an umbrella structure that lowers operating costs and facilitates greater speed to market across global geographies. Apollo believes the platform is unique among its peers and demonstrates its commitment to purpose-build a Global Wealth business that serves the distinct needs of individuals.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2022, Apollo had approximately $548 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0491

Communications@apollo.com

To the extent that this communication is distributed in the European Economic Area (the “EEA”) or the United Kingdom (the “UK”) or to recipients who are domiciled or located in the EEA or the UK, it is limited to professional investors that qualify as professional clients within the meaning of Annex II of the EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive 2014/65/EU, as subsequently amended (“MiFID II”) and to persons to whom this communication can otherwise lawfully be made.

Unless otherwise noted, information included herein is presented as of the dates indicated and may differ from the terms and provisions respecting an investment in the Fund which will be more fully set forth in the PPM and the applicable corresponding limited partnership agreements or such other applicable constituent governing documentation of Apollo Private Markets SICAV (the “Fund”).

Apollo Management International LLP (“AMI”) is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Apollo Investment Management Europe S.à r.l.(“AIME”) is authorized and regulated by the Luxembourg financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Neither AMI, nor AIME acts for you and are not responsible for providing you with the protections afforded to their clients. In particular, AMI, nor AIME will provide you with any investment advice. No representative of AMI or AIME is permitted to lead you to believe otherwise. You should take your own independent legal, tax and finance advice.

Investing in the Fund is speculative and involves a substantial degree of risk. Prospective investors should carefully consider all risks described in the applicable PPM when determining whether an investment in the Fund is suitable. There can be no assurance that the investment objectives described herein will be achieved. Nothing herein is intended to imply that the Fund’s investment methodology may be considered “conservative”, “safe”, “risk free”, or “risk averse”. Economic, market and other conditions could also cause the Fund to alter its investment objectives, guidelines and restrictions. Investment losses may occur.

Certain information contained herein may be “forward-looking” in nature. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results of actual performance of a Fund may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking information. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology including, but not limited to, “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “project”, “estimate”, “intend”, “continue”, or “believe”, or the negatives thereof of other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These statements, including statements regarding assets under management, are not historical facts and are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of Apollo.

This document and its contents are confidential and may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published in whole, or in part, for any purpose and it is intended for distribution in the UK only to: (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Service and Markets Act 2000 (Financial promotions) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”); (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2) of the Order; or (iii) those persons to whom it can otherwise lawfully be distributed.

Notice to Swiss residents: the Swiss representative of the Fund is Mont-Fort Funds Ag, 63 Chemin Plan-Pra, 1936 Verbier, Switzerland. The Swiss paying agent of the fund is Banque Cantonale de Genève, with an address of 17, Quai de L’ile, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland. In respect of the interests distributed in or from Switzerland, the place of jurisdiction under Swiss law is the registered office of the Swiss representative.

Additional information may be available upon request.

1 Apollo Private Markets SICAV is governed by Part II of the Luxembourg law relating to undertakings for collective investment.



