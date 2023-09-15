Is Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Potentially Undervalued?

While Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$39.33 and falling to the lows of US$29.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Apollo Medical Holdings' current trading price of US$31.66 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Apollo Medical Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Apollo Medical Holdings?

Great news for investors – Apollo Medical Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $48.45, but it is currently trading at US$31.66 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Apollo Medical Holdings’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Apollo Medical Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Apollo Medical Holdings' earnings are expected to increase by 47%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AMEH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMEH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AMEH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Apollo Medical Holdings, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

