Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following events:

ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.)
ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.)

Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit
Date: Monday, March 14, 2022, at 10:05 a.m. PT/1:05 p.m. ET
Venue: The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, Miami Beach

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11:05 a.m. PT/2:05 p.m. ET
Venue: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach

Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at these events. The Company's presentations will be made available via live webcast and in archive following the conclusion of the events at the "Events" page of the Company's website: https://www.apollomed.net/news-media/events.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491
investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
(415) 568-2255
csohn@equityny.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301498748.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

