Apollo Is Said to Offer $11 Billion for Paramount’s Film Studio

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. offered to buy Paramount Global’s Hollywood studio for about $11 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The price exceeds the current stock market value of the company, which has two classes of shares collectively worth more than $8 billion. The nonvoting Class B shares of Paramount rose 12% to $12.51 at the close in New York. Paramount also has about $15 billion in debt.

Spokespeople for Apollo and Paramount declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported on the offer price earlier Wednesday.

A sale of just the studio would amount to a breakup of Paramount Global, a media giant that also owns a stable of TV networks including CBS, MTV and Nickelodeon.

The Redstone family, which controls the company, doesn’t favor a piecemeal sale, viewing the studios, networks and its Paramount+ streaming TV service as better kept together, according to people familiar with their thinking.

Board Chair Shari Redstone and her representatives have instead been weighing a sale of her family holding company, National Amusements Inc., which controls Paramount, to independent producer David Ellison. His company Skydance Media, a partner with the company in films like Top Gun: Maverick, would then merge with Paramount. Ellison is the son of billionaire Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle Corp.

That transaction is complex, however, and other Paramount investors might object to the terms. Company executives said at a March 6 investor conference that their objective is to “create value for all of our shareholders.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.