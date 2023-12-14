Apollo Plans Credit Product With $2,500 Minimum Investment

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is setting up a company that will give investors exposure to asset-backed loans generated by its credit operations for an initial investment of as little as $2,500.

Apollo Asset Backed Credit Co. is a lending platform that plans to fund and structure debt securities backed by different types of loans to individuals and businesses, according to documents filed this week with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The assets backing the debt will range from personal and auto loans to royalties, residential and commercial mortgages, aircraft loans and net-asset-value loans, an increasingly popular form of financing employed by private equity funds.

A spokesperson for Apollo declined to comment.

The new company will offer its shares to accredited investors, a regulatory term that refers to individuals who either have a net worth exceeding $1 million — not counting their primary homes — or have recorded more than $200,000 of income in each of the two prior years.

Apollo Asset Backed Credit is structured as an operating company rather than an investment fund, a step that may allow it to take in more money from individual retirement accounts. Apollo in June filed to create an infrastructure investment company that has a similar setup.

Apollo and other large alternative-asset managers have been racing to create investment options for individuals to bring in new sources of capital. Traditional institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments have pulled back from private equity because they have less cash available to allocate to the asset class as deals have slowed.

Originating private debt investments backed by assets such as home, aircraft and business loans is an important growth area for Apollo as it seeks to get to $1 trillion of assets under management by 2026. Last year, Apollo originated about $100 billion of credit assets across the firm and its 16 businesses.

