Apollo Shares Jump Most in Three Years on Credit Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s shares jumped the most intraday since April 2020 as investors looked past a private equity deal slowdown and cheered momentum in the firm’s massive credit business.

The firm’s fee-related earnings hit a record, while its spread-related earnings — the key profit measure for its insurance unit Athene — also hit a new high and rose 36% to $873 million as growth in the business and higher interest rates buoyed investing returns.

The shares jumped as high as 11.65%, to $86.46, the biggest intraday increase in more than three years. The stock rose 8% to $83.65 at 4 p.m. in New York.

The firm’s fee-related earnings growth was driven by strong performance from Athene, the close of its 10th flagship private equity fund and growth of its capital solutions business, it said in a statement Wednesday.

“Fundamentally, everything in the business is working,” Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan said on a call with analysts Wednesday. “Almost everything in our business works better with higher rates.”

Adjusted net income rose 23% to $1.05 billion, or $1.71 a share for the three months through September. That missed the $1.77 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Principal investing income from selling private equity assets plunged 92% to $4 million.

Bright Spot

Higher interest rates and investor demand for private credit have been a bright spot for alternative-asset managers contending with a prolonged downturn in private equity. More than 80% of Apollo’s assets under management are in its credit and hybrid units.

Stricter regulation and higher capital requirements have restricted big banks’ lending and pushed that business to investors and private markets, Rowan said.

“We are in the first inning or the infancy of private credit,” he said. “Private credit is a secular trend and it follows the de-banking that I mentioned that it is not just a US phenomenon — it is a worldwide phenomenon.”

The firm’s direct-origination portfolio gained 4.3% during the third quarter while its hybrid value strategy rose 3.8%. Its flagship private equity strategy gained 2.7% and the European principal finance portfolio fell 1.3%.

Rowan also said the firm will change the compensation structure for four of its next-generation of leaders — Matt Nord, David Sambur, John Zito and Grant Kvalheim — toward stock-based compensation to better align the firm with its shareholders.

The move will also allow Apollo to pay other employees a greater share of principal investing income, Rowan said.

Other third-quarter highlights:

Assets under management rose 21% from a year earlier to $631 billion

Apollo deployed $36 billion during the quarter

It had $59 billion in capital available to invest as of Sept. 30

Gross inflows were $33 billion, including $20 billion for asset management and $13 billion for Athene

