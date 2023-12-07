Apollomics Presents Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trials of Lung Cancer Medication
By Thomas S. Green
Apollomics Inc. (Nasdaq: APLM) said it saw strong results from two clinical trials for Vebreltinib, designed to target non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors.
The trials showed that patients without co-occurring MET amplification had an overall response rate of 64.5%, while those with MET amplification achieved 85.7%.
More than 500 patients and 170 healthy volunteers have been dosed with Vebreltinib, it said.
“We are delighted these data from the two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials showed a potential differentiation from other cMET inhibitors, and suggest Vebreltinib has the potential to address patients’ unmet medical needs,” said CEO Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D.
