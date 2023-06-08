Apontis Pharma AG's (ETR:APPH) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 2.2x, Apontis Pharma AG (ETR:APPH) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 1.3x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Apontis Pharma's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

There hasn't been much to differentiate Apontis Pharma's and the industry's revenue growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre revenue performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/S ratio. Those who are bullish on Apontis Pharma will be hoping that this isn't the case.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Apontis Pharma's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 8.9% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 39% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 8.2% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 3.1% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Apontis Pharma's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Apontis Pharma's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

To us, it seems Apontis Pharma currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Apontis Pharma you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

