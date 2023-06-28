Apontis Pharma AG's (ETR:APPH) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 82% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Apontis Pharma fair value estimate is €14.05

Current share price of €7.74 suggests Apontis Pharma is potentially 45% undervalued

The €23.67 analyst price target for APPH is 68% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Apontis Pharma AG (ETR:APPH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€13.0m -€2.75m €6.45m €6.63m €6.77m €6.87m €6.95m €7.01m €7.05m €7.09m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 2.81% Est @ 2.04% Est @ 1.50% Est @ 1.12% Est @ 0.86% Est @ 0.67% Est @ 0.54% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.0% -€12.4 -€2.5 €5.6 €5.5 €5.3 €5.1 €4.9 €4.7 €4.5 €4.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €25m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €7.1m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (5.0%– 0.2%) = €150m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €150m÷ ( 1 + 5.0%)10= €92m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €117m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €7.7, the company appears quite good value at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Apontis Pharma as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Apontis Pharma

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for APPH.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Apontis Pharma, there are three essential items you should assess:

