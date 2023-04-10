Aporia achieves HIPAA compliance to provide ML Observability to Healthcare organizations

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aporia , the observability platform for machine learning, announced today that it has achieved compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The achievement allows Aporia to offer its secure machine learning services to healthcare organizations and customers, ensuring that sensitive medical data is kept safe and secure.

HIPAA is a federal law in the United States that requires healthcare providers to protect the privacy and security of patient health information. Achieving compliance with HIPAA requires strict adherence to a range of security and privacy measures, including administrative, physical, and technical safeguards.

"Achieving HIPAA compliance is a critical step for Aporia in our mission to help organizations leverage machine learning to improve patient outcomes and drive innovation in healthcare," said Liran Hason, CEO and co-founder of Aporia. "With our secure platform, healthcare organizations can unlock the full potential of their data while ensuring patient privacy and compliance with regulatory requirements".

Aporia's machine learning observability platform helps data scientists and machine learning engineers monitor and improve the performance of their machine learning models in production. The platform provides visibility into model behavior and performance, making it easier to identify and diagnose issues that may arise in production environments.

Aporia is the leading ML Observability platform, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders to centralize, visualize, and maximize the value of machine learning models in minutes. Aporia empowers data science and ML teams to confidently monitor, explain, and gain insights to improve models in production. Founded in 2019, Aporia is backed by Tiger Global, Samsung Next, TLV Partners and Vertex Ventures.

