Here's how to bring the majesty and mystery of space to your phone

Space is vast — infinite, even — and mysterious and mesmerizing. And guess what? It's never been easier to bring all of the amazing things about space right to your phone.

This may seem a bit counterintuitive. After all, space is never-ending, and your phone is, comparatively speaking, quite small. But current phone screens are like mini-HD TVs, and the breadth of WiFi and signal coverage means you can enjoy space from your phone almost anywhere.

Be it via Twitter accounts, livestreams, or apps, there's an abundance of space riches to enjoy on the go. Think of it like your little, personal mission control. If you're not taking advantage, you're missing out. Here's how you can experience all that space has to offer you on your mobile device.

An expanding Twitterverse

Space Twitter can be almost as overwhelming as space itself, but curating a list of accounts makes it easier to handle and navigate.

The best place to start is with the numerous (dozens of, actually) NASA accounts, from the official account to those of astronauts. They'll give you an overarching view of what's happening at America's space agency.

Hidden in a distant galaxy cluster collision are wisps of gas resembling the starship Enterprise from @StarTrek. Take a closer look: https://t.co/OG07mHVanq pic.twitter.com/TF9OTC78T1 — NASA (@NASA) November 19, 2018

20 years ago today, the Zarya Module was launched and @Space_Station was officially born. It’s one of the greatest engineering triumphs of humanity, and a wonderful display of international cooperation. Can't wait to call it my home one day soon. #SpaceStation20th pic.twitter.com/BflznHaafP — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) November 20, 2018

Some NASA accounts are associated with actual missions. You'll find everything from the majesty of photos posted on the Cassini mission account (RIP) to the ongoing discoveries posted on the Mars Curiosity Rover account to all that Curiosity's new red planet neighbor, InSight, has to share.

This view from Sept. 3, 2010 details divisions in Saturn’s rings, which are caused in part by the gravity of the planet’s many moons. More: https://t.co/MTmXglRWJy pic.twitter.com/l2uctH4lEE — CassiniSaturn (@CassiniSaturn) September 3, 2018

Don't sleep on tons of other space accounts, from the European Space Agency to the International Space Station, all of which share discoveries, images, videos, and more. They're all available in a single app.

Whichever accounts you follow, be sure to add the Hubble app for high-res images from the most famous telescope in history.

#HubbleFriday NGC1866 is no ordinary star cluster. It is a surprisingly young globular cluster situated close enough to us that its stars can be studied individually — no small feat given the mammoth distances involved in studying the cosmos: https://t.co/kBNCJybvVI pic.twitter.com/u2GeWwiOdI — Hubble (@NASAHubble) November 23, 2018

Apps across the universe

As with the Twitter accounts, there are too many space-related apps to count. I've narrowed it down to three of my personal favorites, with a few other alternatives. Be sure to explore your app store of choice, though, for even more options.

Viewing the universe through the Star Chart app More

