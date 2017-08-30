It's Your Last Chance to Comment on Net Neutrality Plan

A sign that reads 'Protect Net Neutrality & Reclassify Title II' is displayed at a news conference on Capitol Hill, February 4, 2015 in Washington, D.C. Defenders claim a net neutrality rollback would boost internet investment, while critics say it would erase the internet's level playing field.

Wednesday is the last day for Americans to submit comments to federal regulators about the idea of rolling back the government’s net neutrality rules.

Supporters claim the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) push to eliminate or weaken the rules would support renewed investment in America’s internet networks, while critics argue the move would empower big business and stifle consumer choice.

Net neutrality is the principle that all internet content be treated equally by internet service providers (ISPs) such as Comcast or Verizon.

Wednesday marks the end of the statutory period under which Americans can comment on agency initiatives, with 22 million having done so at the time of publication.

Under current rules, internet providers cannot arbitrarily block websites, reduce service speed or charge more for access to internet “fast lanes.” The current rules were approved by the FCC in 2015, under a Democratic administration.

The FCC's current chairman, Ajit Pai, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in January, opposes the rules, which reclassified internet service providers as if they were utilities.

Pai has said the rules are bad for jobs and investment, and amount to "the government controlling the internet."

Those wishing to submit comments on the initiative are required to visit the relevant docket, and click "+Express.”

You'll then be presented with a from to fill out, which you can review before filing.

The agency is obliged to consider all comments on the issue as it reaches its final order.

Related Articles