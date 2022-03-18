U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.75
    +2.77 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.80
    -23.40 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.55 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    +0.0031 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1480
    +0.5500 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,863.08
    +1,149.13 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.78
    +38.91 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AppHarvest CEO envisions 'couple-decade journey' after going public

Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • APPH

AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb said the company has its eyes on the long term as it looks to "institutionalize" controlled environment agriculture (CEA).

"We see this as a couple-decade journey, and really, we're in our first decade," Webb told Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman at the 2022 SXSW Conference (video above). "For us, being transparent with not only the consumer, but having that transparency of a public company as we build a large global food company, we think the long-term benefits are great."

The Kentucky-based agriculture tech company, which was founded in 2017, began trading on the Nasdaq in late February 2021 under the ticker APPH after completing a SPAC merger with Novus Capital Corporation. Since a year ago, AppHarvest shares have plunged 70%.

Despite IPOs last year having the worst returns in a decade, Webb said he believed 2021 was an important time for the company to go public and stood by the decision to take the company's mission "directly to the Street" and to receive the "rigor of Wall Street early," which he claimed will only make the company "stronger in the long run."

"We have the capital we need and we're focused on building and operating, and just head down on execution," Webb said.

(Courtesy: AppHarvest)
(Courtesy: AppHarvest)

The 'third wave of sustainable infrastructure'

According to Webb, going public has helped the company focus on the big picture.

"For us, at AppHarvest, this isn't just about a company. It's about getting the industry to turn the corner at scale globally," Webb said. "And we don't think we could do that if we weren't in the public markets."

AppHarvest is known for its approach to CEA, which Webb called the "third wave of sustainable infrastructure." The method of farming uses technology like artificial intelligence and robotics to grow fruits and vegetables, producing 30 times the yield of traditional farming while using 90% less water, the company claims.

"You look at renewable energy 20 years ago, electric vehicles 10 years ago, if we want to get CEA to be institutional at scale, not only in households with consumers, ... you really need that rigor of the public markets and that attention of the public markets to help institutionalize an industry," he said.

AppHarvest&#39;s flagship 2.76-million-square-foot CEA farming facility in Morehead, Kentucky. (AppHarvest)
AppHarvest's flagship 2.76-million-square-foot CEA farming facility in Morehead, Kentucky. (Courtesy: AppHarvest)

In light of the challenges AppHarvest has faced in its early stages, Webb expressed hope that younger generations like Gen Z and millennials would continue to innovate and "fight through" any obstacles in their way.

"The public market needs to have a robust category of companies that are building stuff that matters," he stressed. "Tech for good — the consumer wants it. The regulators are pushing that direction."

As a CEO, Webb admitted that this focus on the long-term outlook has not been easy to prove to Wall Street, especially when compared to those who are "selling a worthless product that's not good for people and not good for planet and arguably questionable for shareholders."

"It's easy to be a CEO that's looking for the next three months," Webb stated. "It's hard to be the one that's looking two decades down the road while thinking of the here and now."

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • Why StoneCo stock is skyrocketing today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why StoneCo stock is popping today despite missing earnings estimates.

  • The Warren Buffett phrase that defines the market right now: Adam Dell

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old Oracle of Investing, has seen just about every type of market. Buffett has a phrase that captures exactly what the market is experiencing right now, says venture capitalist Adam Dell.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett is buying this oil stock

    It makes perfect sense that Warren Buffett is aggressively buying this oil stock, says one energy strategist.

  • U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

    Bilibili was trading up 21%, JD.com up 9%, Alibaba gaining 10% and Baidu up 6.3%. The iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund was up 5%. He said talks between Chinese and U.S. regulators on Chinese companies listed in the United States have made positive progress and regulators are working on specific cooperation plans.

  • GameStop rises after earnings miss, Didi leads Chinese tech stock gains, Nvidia stock soars

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working On Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Popping This Week

    The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.

  • Why Hexo Stock Sank Today

    Shares of struggling Canadian cannabis grower Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) plunged after the company reported its earnings results from the fiscal second quarter of 2022 today. After an initial drop of nearly 10% early Friday morning, the stock staged a bit of a recovery. Hexo reported a net loss of the equivalent of about $550 million, compared to a loss of less than $20 million in the comparable year-ago quarter.

  • Nasdaq outperformers: Nvidia, Tesla, DocuSign

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • FedEx misses on earnings, beats on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for FedEx.

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarA sw

  • Why Shares of Up Fintech Holding Are Rising Today

    Shares of the China-based online brokerage firm Up Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) were trading more than 29% higher as of noon ET Friday after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter. Up Fintech reported a small loss in the quarter, but on an adjusted basis, the company broke even. Total revenue came in at $62.2 million, up from $47.2 million in Q4 2020.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rallying. Next Week’s GTC Conference Can Keep It Going.

    Nvidia's flagship GTC conference and the company's investor day next week may provide momentum for a turnaround in the stock price.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f