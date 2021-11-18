U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,700.44
    +11.77 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,870.35
    -60.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,954.02
    +32.45 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,360.52
    -16.49 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.11
    +0.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.00
    -8.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5860
    -0.0180 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2540
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,173.56
    -2,227.75 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,419.14
    -48.80 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

New app Snax combines short-form movies with interactive games

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

Short-form video apps have seen major successes, like TikTok, as well as dramatic failures, like Quibi. Now, a new app called Snax wants to offer a twist on the popular vertical video format by giving users a way to not just watch mini-movies on their mobile devices, but also interact with them. The subscription streaming service in Snax includes a growing catalog of original movies which combine traditional storytelling elements with interactive gaming. Users may be asked to solve a puzzle to help move the story forward, look for clues in a murder mystery scene, make a choice for the characters in a choose-your-own-adventure mode, engage with 360-degree video elements, and more.

The idea for this new type of interactive movie experience comes from the Paris-based app developers at Marmelapp, co-founded by Alan Keiss, Stéphane Fort, and Jérôme Boé. To date, the company has launched 15 apps totaling over 30 million downloads and generates double-digits millions (in euros) per year across its apps.

Marmelapp's more recent titles include the party game Picolo and the text-based choose-your-own-adventure app Blaze. The latter actually served as the starting point for Snax, we're told.

"We really enjoyed [Blaze] and got some great feedback. We developed and published 75 original stories on there," explains Snax's Head of Content, James Davies. "That was actually quite a lot content because, with all the branching paths, we had multiple endings," he notes. The team later realized that Blaze could be a lot more fun if it included more than just text -- like mini-films to go along with its stories. They initially thought to try to incorporate that concept into Blaze, but it became too complicated.

"It became pretty clear to us that it needed to be a separate project," Davies says. That's how, around 18 months ago, Snax began its development.

Image Credits: Snax

Today, the app features a collection of bite-sized movies (hence the name "Snax) which are meant to be watched as vertical videos. Each episode lasts about 3 to 5 minutes long, and includes stopping points where the user is meant to engage with the content in some way. They may need to solve a puzzle or a brain teaser. They may need to make a choice or find a hidden item in the room. They may need to text with a character. And so on. (Don't worry, if you're stumped, there is a "hint" option.)

Users will sometimes do more than just tap on a choice. For example, in one murder mystery movie, you're presented with a text box where you write in your answer, freeform. To make this feature work, Snax developed a database of possible answers and their potential misspellings, so it would be able to determine when the user got it right.

Image Credits: Snax

The movies themselves are also higher-production quality than you might expect from an entertainment app like this.

Snax explains its seven-person team handles script development and adding the interactive features, but works with professional filmmakers and partnered production companies to create the video content. Currently, these shoots cost in the ballpark of $100,000 euros per project, but Snax is working to streamline production costs by filming more series back-to-back with the same team on different scripts.

Image Credits: Snax

The filmmakers don't share in the subsequent subscription revenue the app generates, but are paid upfront. At launch, Snax is charging $4.99/week, $8.49/mo, or $47.99/year for its subscription service. (You can watch a couple of episodes for free to try it out, though).

The company began by offering Snax in France earlier this year, but just introduced the app to English-speaking audiences in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia in October. For now, the app features French movies that are dubbed in English, but the long-term strategy is to now start producing content in the English language as well as Spanish.

Since its launch, about half of Snax user base is now in an English-language market and the team expects this to rise to as much as 90% in the near future.

Snax users tend to be young, in the 18 to 24-year-old age demographic, and evenly split between male and female. So far, Snax has found that U.S. users, in particular, seem to be more engaged with talking about and sharing the app, and with the app's content.

"We noticed that American men and women are a lot more engaged in the content than French users -- the uptake of people completing episodes or completing stories...is considerably higher than it has been in France," says Davies. "That means we need to be producing things for a North American audience.

While some of its earlier movies were with unknown actors, Snax is now ramping up production with higher-profile stars in France, including France's third-largest YouTuber Norman, actor and comedian Ludovik, and actor Bastien Ughetto. It plans to do more of this as it expands in the U.S.

Snax is now working on adding more variety to its interactions to make them more exciting and more involved. It's also further developing its own internal software used for formatting its scripts.

Marmelapp plans to spin out Snax as its own company in 2022, and may consider fundraising at that time.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Intel About to Crush AMD's Resurgence?

    The latest market share numbers from the x86 processor space don't paint a bright picture for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) as it seems to have lost more ground to rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). According to market research firm Mercury Research, AMD's share of the x86 processor market -- which includes processors used in servers, laptops, and desktops -- increased to 24.6% in the third quarter. This reading is the second-highest share AMD has ever seen in x86 processors, after the 25.3% share it achieved in the fourth quarter of 2006.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Climbing on Wednesday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Wednesday by as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that sent the iPhone maker higher was an announcement that Apple is abandoning a longtime policy regarding repair parts. In a press release that dropped on Wednesday, Apple announced its Self Service Repair program, and said it will begin offering genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to consumers, letting them make repairs to their own iPhones.

  • You Won't Believe What Amazon and Netflix Just Partnered On

    When it comes to competition in the streaming video space, no rivalry has been around as long as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video. Netflix was a pioneer in streaming video, debuting the service it dubbed "Watch Now" in 2007 with just 1,000 titles, all produced by other content studios. In a blog post devoted to Fire TV, Amazon announced the Alexa voice feature that allows users in the U.S. and Canada to ask, "Alexa, play something on Netflix" to help surface shows based on the users previous viewing habits.

  • Hello Pal Purchases Additional 130 Antminer L7 Miners for LTC and DOGE Mining

    Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a further 130 Antminer L7 mining rigs for the mining of Litecoin and Dogecoin, bringing the total number of L7s to 400.

  • This Number Shows Why Roblox Has Reached the Big Leagues

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) delivered a solid third-quarter earnings report that showed engagement on the platform remaining quite strong despite users having more opportunities to get out and spend time doing other things. Users spent a total of 11 billion hours on the platform in Q3, up 28% year over year and roughly triple the number of hours spent in Q3 2019. One interesting development last quarter was Roblox's ability to tap into the popularity of Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit series Squid Game, which reveals an important advantage for this gaming platform to keep users spending time on the platform by regularly generating new experiences.

  • Caesars entering New York market with huge MSG deal

    The scope of their deal likely will make it the most expansive, and expensive, sportsbook sponsorship in what is expected to be the nation’s busiest sports betting market.

  • Amazon Cloud CEO Tweaks Strategy Amid Microsoft, Google Rivalry

    (Bloomberg) -- New Amazon cloud chief Adam Selipsky plans to tailor more products to specific sectors such as the healthcare, automotive and telecommunications industries, a shift for a business that once focused on broader solutions that can be used by most customers.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders a

  • Metaverse wearable devices ‘could be as big as phones,’ Qualcomm CEO says

    The metaverse is coming to your face. The CEO of Qualcomm, which makes chips that power Facebook's Oculus headset, says XR glasses could be as big as smartphones.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Guidance Disappoints Amid Component, Supply Chain Issues

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Peloton Can’t Buy Happiness

    Peloton’s investors cheered a cash raise Tuesday as a solution to its problems when it could signal even more of them to come.

  • Crypto tokens rally as bid to buy US constitution copy raises millions

    Crypto.com's CRO token has been since the company since secured a 20-year contract deal worth $700m to buy the naming rights to the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: How The Metaverse Could Give 5G Wireless And 6G A Boost

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Star Trek Discovery fans angry as new season is pulled days before launch

    Star Trek: Discovery's fourth season was due to launch outside North America on Netflix on Friday.

  • Apple’s hiring spree suggests its retail plan for India is back on track

    Apple has over 500 retail stores around the world—but none in India. The Cupertino company is hiring technical specialists, store leaders and managers, operations experts, business pros, and its trademark Genius Bar specialists at “various locations in India.” A Nov. 16 LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based Apple recruiter Nidhi Sharma confirmed that the initial stores would be in Mumbai and Delhi.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVIDIA's Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

  • Roblox Isn't Just for Kids Anymore

    Given the company's third-quarter earnings report, the perception of the platform as being for younger children looks increasingly false.

  • Latest from the Twittersphere: stock indexes to track most-hyped companies

    Two new stock indexes created by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Twitter will unravel the mystery on Thursday, measuring the performance of the buzziest companies for investors with an eye on social media influence. Twitter has long played a central role for investors and traders to share stock tips, keep up with breaking company news and follow the latest musings from CEOs like Tesla's Elon Musk, who recently polled his 64 million followers on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. The S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index will measure the performance of the top 200 companies within the S&P 500 that have "the highest sentiment scores," based on how the social network's users are discussing the stocks, said S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • Metaverse Is a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity, Epic CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney may be the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his entire company Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at Trial

  • Meta is making a real-life glove that can hold virtual objects and perform ‘emoji handshakes’

    ‘People could touch, feel, and manipulate virtual objects just like real objects — all without having to learn a new way of interacting with the world’, Meta says

  • Netflix Gets Last Laugh With Blockbuster Video Store Comedy Series Starring Randall Park

    It’s a blast from the past and the ultimate revenge — Netflix has given a 10-episode series order to Blockbuster, a single-camera workplace comedy starring Randall Park, which is set in the last remaining Blockbuster video store. There is a lot of symbolism — and irony — in the pickup given Netflix and Blockbuster’s complicated […]