APPALACHIAN POWER ISSUES ITS LARGEST REQUEST FOR WIND ENERGY RESOURCES

·3 min read

INVITATION FOR BIDS SUPPORTS VIRGINIA'S GOAL TO REACH 100-PERCENT CLEAN ENERGY BY 2050

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appalachian Power today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and/or 100 MW of solar generation resources with optional battery energy-storage systems. The proposals will help the company meet the renewable energy requirements established by Virginia's Clean Economy Act (VCEA). Under the VCEA, Appalachian Power must meet annual targets as it works toward 100% carbon-free energy in its Virginia service territory by 2050.

The company seeks to acquire the completed wind and/or solar projects through one or more purchase and sale agreements. Facilities must be at least 50 MW in size and achieve a commercial operation date of no later than Dec. 15, 2025. Bidders of solar projects may also include proposals with an option for a battery-energy storage system. To qualify for consideration, solar projects must be located within Virginia; wind projects may be located outside of the commonwealth.

All projects must be interconnected to PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, including Virginia. Under the RFP, Appalachian Power may acquire a single or multiple wind and/or solar facilities from winning bidders who meet certain economic and operational criteria.

"We've made significant progress in establishing our renewables portfolio over the past two years," said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. "This is the largest RFP we've issued for wind to date, and we intend to issue additional requests for proposals this year as we work to provide more clean energy options for our customers."

The RFP's issued later this year will be for energy storage and solar power purchase agreements.

Businesses seeking to submit a proposal can access criteria, required forms, and other specifics online at www.appalachianpower.com/rfp. Proposals must be submitted by March 8, 2022. Any project selected by Appalachian Power through the RFP process is conditional upon and subject to approval by the required regulatory authorities.

Appalachian Power is a leader in renewable energy, producing nearly 2,000 gigawatt- hours of energy annually from wind, solar and hydropower.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 5,900 megawatts of renewable energy.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appalachian-power-issues-its-largest-request-for-wind-energy-resources-301463162.html

SOURCE American Electric Power

