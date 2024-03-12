Appalachian Triangle launches marketing campaign

Mar. 12—CORBIN — With its abundant natural scenery, outdoor recreation and charming towns brimming with culture and history, the southeastern region of the commonwealth is hoping to boost tourism thanks to a new marketing initiative.

Over the past year, a coalition of eight counties and cities in southeastern Kentucky has been working hard on the Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky (ATKY) initiative in an effort to bring more tourism into the area and promote the Appalachian region as a one-of-a-kind regional hub for tourists in the state.

Although home to well-known destinations like Cumberland Falls and Daniel Boone National Forest, the region offers so much more with its wide range of diverse and exciting attractions and rich cultural heritage. Thanks to its location along major roadways, ATKY believes the region is poised to become a multi-visit getaway destination.

Funded by an ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant from the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism, ATKY partnered with RedTag, a Louisville creative agency, to brand the initiative, create ad campaigns and develop an immersive website experience.

The website — visitatky.com — features several handpicked itineraries designed for tourists with different interests, such as outdoor thrill seekers or those with families. Users can also build their own custom itineraries. With its listing of destinations, amenities and events, visitatky.com aims to be the most comprehensive guide for tourism in the region.

"We are beyond thrilled about the impact that the ATKY branding and marketing project will have on southeast Kentucky as a whole," Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, stated. "We are all so grateful for the support of our legislators who worked to make the funding a reality so that we had the opportunity to showcase the southeast Kentucky region in a way that it has never been exposed before."

When asked about his experience working with neighboring tourism departments, Jon Grace, the Executive Director of Bell County Tourism, remarked, "This is a unique opportunity for both Bell County and the entire coalition within the Appalachian Triangle. The chance for us to do any significant advertising on this scale is very, very rare. What the team at RedTag has produced so far has been remarkable, and I for one think it's going to have a significant impact on our home."

Story continues

Brandon Pennington, Executive Director for City of Harlan Tourism, also expressed his excitement for the positive impacts the ATKY initiative will bring to the region.

"We are so excited here at Harlan Tourism about the launch of the Appalachian Triangle," he said. "By pooling our resources, our thrill of adventure, and cultural heritage, we aim to draw more visitors, create jobs, and enhance community development, positioning the Appalachian Triangle as a premier destination for adventure and exploration where you will not only discover Southeastern Kentucky but you'll also discover a part of yourself."

Now that the initial phase of the project is coming to an end, Monhollen is looking back on the experience with a fondness for how this initiative has brought participating communities even closer together to create something truly unique to the region.

"This project has been a process and a coming together, and it is full of heart and soul," Monhollen said. "It is a prime example of why we are proud to be Appalachian. We are so excited to see the launch of the campaign and all of the experiences we will be able to share with our visitors."

With the March launch, ATKY — comprised of the Rockcastle-Mt. Vernon, London-Laurel County, City of Corbin, Whitley County, Bell County, Barbourville, Manchester, and the City of Harlan tourism agencies — is excited to welcome visitors to their region this spring and hopes local Kentuckians will be among the first to check out all this little pocket of the Bluegrass state has to offer.