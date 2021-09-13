U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Apparel Market in Germany to 2025 - Market Analysis, Top Brands, Consumer Attitudes and Trends (Updated for COVID-19 Impact)

ReportLinker
·1 min read

Summary This report offers a detailed analysis of the apparel market in Germany with COVID-19 impact. It includes analysis of COVID-19 impact on customer shopping behavior, key apparel retailers, sector analysis, trends, and retailer reactions.

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Apparel Market in Germany to 2025 - Market Analysis, Top Brands, Consumer Attitudes and Trends (Updated for COVID-19 Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149376/?utm_source=GNW


This report includes Analysis, market forecasts, brands, consumer attitudes and trends in the Germany Apparel Market 2020-2025 with COVID-19 impact

Scope
- German consumers remain cautious on non essential spend as new variants of COVID 19 pose threats
- COVID-19 boosted prospects of online apparel retailers significantly
- The athleisure trend continues to boost sportswear sales in Germany
- Uncertain economic conditions due to COVID-19 had a significant impact on consumer confidence, leading to restricted spending
- Menswear brands to benefit from the athleisure boost, as the category will grow the most versus pre pandemic levels by 2025

Reasons to Buy
- Gain a comprehensive view of the Germany Apparel market and forecasts to 2025
- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of Covid-19 on the Germany apparel market
- Investigate current and forecast trends in apparel to identify the opportunities offering the most potential
- Understand who the main competitors are in the Germany apparel market and their price positioning
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149376/?utm_source=GNW

