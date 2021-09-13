Apparel Market in Germany to 2025 - Market Analysis, Top Brands, Consumer Attitudes and Trends (Updated for COVID-19 Impact)

Summary This report offers a detailed analysis of the apparel market in Germany with COVID-19 impact. It includes analysis of COVID-19 impact on customer shopping behavior, key apparel retailers, sector analysis, trends, and retailer reactions.

This report includes Analysis, market forecasts, brands, consumer attitudes and trends in the Germany Apparel Market 2020-2025 with COVID-19 impact



Scope

- German consumers remain cautious on non essential spend as new variants of COVID 19 pose threats

- COVID-19 boosted prospects of online apparel retailers significantly

- The athleisure trend continues to boost sportswear sales in Germany

- Uncertain economic conditions due to COVID-19 had a significant impact on consumer confidence, leading to restricted spending

- Menswear brands to benefit from the athleisure boost, as the category will grow the most versus pre pandemic levels by 2025



