U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,681.75
    +20.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,232.00
    +199.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,415.00
    +47.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.40
    +18.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.18
    +0.61 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.31
    +0.79 (+3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3386
    +0.0154 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9760
    -0.0530 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,170.58
    -35.52 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.81
    +24.07 (+6.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,546.75
    -53.01 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,732.44
    +79.92 (+0.30%)
     

Appboxo gets $1.1 million seed to build a mini-app ecosystem for all developers

Catherine Shu
·3 min read
An image of Appboxo's mini-app ecosystem
An image of Appboxo's mini-app ecosystem

Pioneered by WeChat almost four years ago, mini-apps are now common in China and India, and gaining traction in other markets, too. Mini-apps, or lightweight apps designed for integration into host apps, allow smartphone users to access several services through one app, saving them data and storage space. They also give host apps more ways to make revenue. But most mini-app ecosystems are currently tied to a specific app or company. Appboxo, a Singapore-based startup, wants to make mini-apps more accessible by allowing any developer to turn their app into a "super app."

Appboxo announced today it has closed $1.1 million in seed funding, led by FF APAC Scout, a Founders Fund vehicle; 500 Startups’ Southeast Asia-focused 500 Durians fund; Plug and Play Ventures; and Antler. The new funding will be used on product development and to add more mini-apps to Appboxo’s ecosystem.

The startup currently works with about 10 host apps, including Booking.com, Klook and Zalora, and has about 80 mini-apps on its platform. Examples of how host apps have used mini-apps include travel apps that added hotel, restaurant and activities bookings; and mobile wallets that integrated insurance-buying and e-commerce services.

Appboxo was founded in 2019 by chief executive officer Kaniyet Rayev and chief technology officer Nursultan Keneshbekov while participating in Antler’s Singapore incubator program. Rayev told TechCrunch that the two initially wanted to build an all-in-one travel app, with different travel-related services integrated into one platform.

"But when we actually started developing it, we realized there is no easy way to plug in third-party services," Rayev said. They began thinking of ways for developers to create and offer mini-apps as a plug-and-play solution.

India’s most popular services are becoming super apps

The mini-app economy is currently siloed, with apps or companies like WeChat, ByteDance, Meituan, Paytm, PhonePe, Grab and Go-jek either developing mini-apps for their own use, or running mini-app marketplaces for their users. But last year, the W3C Chinese Web Interest Group started looking at ways to standardize mini-apps. The group, including people from Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, Intel, Xiaomi and China Mobile, published the first working draft of its white paper in September 2019 about how mini-apps can be created to work across platforms.

"It was a really perfect time for us to read that paper, because it was around the time we started our platform," said Rayev.

Adding mini-apps can increase engagement because users open apps more frequently if they can access different services through it. It also gives app developers more ways to generate revenue through affiliate partnerships, commissions or transactions fees.

But many native app developers simply don’t have the resources to develop their own mini-apps, so Appboxo simplifies the process with an SDK that allows them to integrate any of its platform's mini-apps. A second barrier for many app developers is working out business and development partnership deals with mini-apps, so AppBoxo helps guide them through the process, too.

Since Appboxo is based in Singapore, a lot of its current users in Southeast Asia, and it also plans to target India, too. While mini-apps are less common in Europe and the United States, where most smartphone owners still use apps with one core offering, Rayev said that is starting to change. For example, Uber announced it was merging its ride-hailing and food delivery service, Uber Eats, into one app, last year, while Snap introduced Minis a few months ago.

AppBoxo already has partners in Europe, and "the whole super app concept is coming to the Western world," Rayev added. "Hopefully we can find some new partners in the rest of the world as well."

Snap turns on Minis, bite-sized third-party apps in Snapchat

Latest Stories

  • China Fines Alibaba, Tencent Unit Under Anti-Monopoly Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s antitrust watchdog fined Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and a Tencent Holdings Ltd. unit over a pair of years-old acquisitions and said it’s reviewing an impending Tencent-led merger, signaling Beijing’s intention to tighten oversight of internet sector deals.The State Administration for Market Regulation said Monday it’s reviewing the combination of DouYu International Holdings Ltd. with Huya Inc., which could create a Chinese game streaming leader akin to Amazon’s Twitch. It fined Alibaba 500,000 yuan ($76,500) for failing to seek approval before increasing its stake in department store chain Intime Retail Group Co. to 73.79% in 2017, while China Literature Ltd., the e-books business spun off by Tencent, was also censured over a previous deal, according to a statement.The penalties come after regulators last month declared their intention to increase scrutiny of China’s largest tech corporations with new anti-monopoly rules. Beijing in November unveiled draft regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. Shares in Alibaba and Tencent extended losses and were down about 3% in the afternoon.Read more: China Clampdown on Big Tech Puts More Billionaires on Notice“Investment and takeovers are important means for development and growth of internet companies,” the regulator said in the statement. “The above-mentioned companies have a large influence in the industry, carry out many investments and takeovers, have specialized legal teams and should be familiar with the regulations governing M&A. Their failure to actively declare has a relatively severe impact.”Beijing’s heightened scrutiny is spurring fears of a broader crackdown on the country’s largest firms. On Monday, shares in No. 3 internet company Meituan plunged as much as 7.4% after the People’s Daily wrote an editorial slamming the industry’s preoccupation with growing traffic and volumes in areas such as grocery delivery, at the expense of real scientific innovation.Alibaba had led a $2.6 billion buyout of Intime as part of efforts to develop new business models that combine e-commerce with brick-and-mortar retailing. China Literature agreed in 2018 to buy New Classics Media for as much as 15.5 billion yuan to expand in filmed content. The companies had failed to seek approval for the deals, which aren’t deemed anti-competitive, the antitrust regulator said Monday. Alibaba and Tencent representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Read more: Jack Ma Bets $2.6 Billion He Can Revamp China Retail SectorWhat Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Alibaba’s ability to strengthen its domestic e-commerce ecosystem through M&A may be significantly weakened on rising anti-monopoly scrutiny, underlined by a 500,000 yuan fine by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Monday for failing to seek approval for its stake acquisitions of Intime Retail in 2014-18. While the amount is immaterial to Alibaba, retroactive application of new anti-competitive rules announced in November may be a stern warning to toe the line in future.\-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here to read the researchHuya in October agreed to buy DouYu in an all-share deal and Tencent, which currently owns stakes in both companies, was expected to hold about 68% of the merged business’s voting shares. That would have given the WeChat operator control over the leader in the live-streamed gaming market, estimated to generate 23.6 billion yuan in revenue this year, according to iResearch.An affiliate of SF Holding Co. was also fined for not declaring a takeover of a competitor, Monday’s statement showed.“Despite its relative modest amount, the penalty announced today has a symbolic importance,” said Scott Yu, an antitrust lawyer with Beijing-based Zhong Lun Law Firm. “The announcement, together with the draft antitrust guidance unveiled in November, signals that Beijing will pay close attention to the monopolistic status of Chinese internet companies.”(Adds regulator’s review of Huya-DouYu deal in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would hold onto Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG), while cautioning that he doesn't know what is in it because it is a holding company.Instead of Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM), Cramer would buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ). He thinks 3D print is a crowded field.Cramer would put United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) on hold because he expects a couple of bad quarters. He wouldn't chase the stock.NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is incredibly well run, he said and would hold onto the stock.Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) had a decent but not great quarter, said Cramer. It turned out too much of it was TikTok, which the company needs to get back, he said.JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) had a great quarter so Cramer is starting to warm up to the stock. He also thinks U.S. relations with China are going to improve.Instead of VIATRIS ORD (NASDAQ: VTRS), Cramer would buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report' Traders See Upsides In Caterpillar, General Motors And Honeywell * Scott Nations: Watch For Bullish Copper Data In The Week Ahead(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Coronavirus Vaccine Era Begins For Market Rally; Tesla In Focus, AMD, Shopify Near Buy Points

    Pfizer coronavirus vaccine distribution is starting. Elon Musk said Tesla demand has a high class problem. AMD and Shopify are near buys.

  • Will AMD's Stock Reach $200 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) will reach $200 by 2022. Shares of AMD trade around $91 at time of publication, off the 52-week low of $37.AMD Stock Forecast AMD designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in CPUs and GPUs.On Oct. 27, AMD reported revenues jumped 56% year-over-year to $2.8 billion. Quarter-over-quarter, growth came to 45%. AMD attributed the performance to its computing and graphics segments.Given AMD the demand for both the design and production of microprocessors, 70% investors told us they are confident that shares of AMD can reach the $200 mark by 2022.One investor said AMD has a "growing consumer base with more appealing prices and better performance overall."The respondent concluded by saying, "Due to pricing and performance, AMD's cards are far more appealing to the average person. I believe AMD will improve on revenue going into 2021 and grow their market share."Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Microsoft's Stock Reach 0 By 2022? * Will Tesla's Stock Reach ,000 (Again) By 2022?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Beware these 15 worst states for taxes on your retirement

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • From Airbnb to Tesla, It’s Starting to Feel Like 1999 All Over Again. It May End the Same Way.

    The dot-com stocks were money-losing, cash-burning, crazily priced internet plays. Today’s crop of hot stocks are substantial, innovative companies. What the two have in common: stratospheric market valuations.

  • Retirement rule changes 2020: What you need to know about 401(k) plans and IRAs as the year ends amid COVID-19

    Amid COVID-19, Congress enacted changes to help people tap into retirement accounts to stay afloat. Some apply to 2020 only. Others will last longer.

  • As Oracle Becomes Latest Company To Move To Texas, Governor Says He's Been Talking With 'CEOs Across Country'

    Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has joined the list of tech companies that haved their headquarters out of California, Bloomberg has reported.What Happened: The computer technology giant announced on Friday that it had moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Silicon Valley."Oracle is implementing a more flexible employee work location policy and has changed its corporate headquarters from Redwood City, California, to Austin, Texas. We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work," CNBC quoted the company's spokesperson.Oracle believes that by implementing a "more modern approach to work," the quality of employees' lives and approach to work will get better.Other offices in places including California, Massachusetts, Denver, Orlando, Seattle and Florida will continue operating, according to Oracle's official filing.Why It Matters: Tech companies, including automaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and technology pioneer HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), have been fleeing from California amid the pandemic. "This has turned into an absolute tidal wave," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. "They are looking for a state that gives them the independence, the autonomy and the freedom to chart their own course."He emphasized a lower cost of doing business and fewer taxes."I have been on the phone on a weekly basis with CEOs across the country, and it's not just California. We're working across the board because the times of COVID have exposed a lot. They've exposed ... that you really don't have to be in Manhattan, for example, in order to be involved in the trading business or the investment business."Price Action: Oracle shares were flat in the postmarket trading session on Friday, down by 0.017% to close at $60.60.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * US Allows Deadline On TikTok Deal To Lapse, Talks To Continue(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • There Could Be Trouble Ahead for Those Looking to Buy a Home

    The Fed’s current stimulus has been electric for household wealth. But steeply rising home prices and little prospect that the Fed will change its ways mean trouble for those looking to buy a home.

  • Tesla Needs To Increase Production Now, Elon Musk Says In Leaked Email

    Elon Musk is calling on his company to step on the gas to get production moving faster.What Happened: In an email obtained by EV news site Electrek, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO says that the current demand for its products exceeds production capacities, calling it a "high-class problem.""To ensure that we have the best possible outcome and earn the trust of the customers and investors who have placed their faith and hard-earned money with us, we need to increase production for the remainder of this quarter as much as possible," says the email to employees.He further adds that he would only send this kind of email "if it really mattered."Why It Matters: This is the second time Musk has addressed the company's employees this month. On Dec. 1, he talked in an email about the importance of spending carefully, despite the stock reaching new highs.The Tesla founder said that investors have faith in the company's future profits, adding that if "at any point, they conclude that's not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer!"He noted that profitability is "very low" at around 1% for the past year.Tesla aims to deliver a record 500,000 vehicles as part of its end-of-year goals.Price Action: Tesla shares closed at $609.99, down 2.72%, on Friday. It traded 0.39% lower, at $607.64, in the post-market session.Image: Photo shared on Elon Musk's Twitter pageSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * As Oracle Becomes Latest Company To Move To Texas, Governor Says He's Been Talking With 'CEOs Across Country' * Buyers Of Tesla Shorts Still Waiting For Delivery After 5 Months: Financial Times(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dividends Will Have Their Day Again

    Dividend-paying stocks haven’t been superstars lately and in theory they shouldn’t be, but companies that pay them could shine once more.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans Of The Week: Time Is Ripe To Sell NIO, XPeng, Li; And Lessons From The IPO Frenzy

    * This weekend's Barron's cover story makes a case for taking profits on Chinese electric vehicle makers. * Other featured articles examine who is hurt if Chinese companies are delisted, an outlook for the markets and money management trends, and lessons from a crazy week in IPOs. * Also, the prospects for an auto insurer, two old-school stocks still offering growth and a semiconductor company abandoned by the iPhone maker."NIO, XPeng, and Li Aren't the Next Tesla. Time to Unplug From Their Shares" by Al Root makes a case that shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) are now priced for perfection and taking profits seems prudent.Reshma Kapadia's "Delisting Chinese Companies Could Be Bad for Investors. But It's the Right Thing to Do" suggests that Chinese companies that do not adhere to U.S. audit and accounting standards could be kicked off U.S. exchanges. Does that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)?In "Mercury General's Hefty 5.4% Yield Is Just One of the Auto Insurer's Many Charms," Andrew Bary points out that auto insurer Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) gives investors ample income as they await a potential sale of the company after the death of its 99-year-old founder.BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) President Rob Kapito shares his outlook for the markets and his thoughts on the big trends in money management in "BlackRock's President on the Outlook for Stocks" by Leslie P. Norton. See where the world's largest money management firm is headed next.In Jack Hough's "Starbucks and Disney Can Still Offer Investors Growth," see how two old leaders, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), set ambitious goals at their investor days last week. Find out how each stock stalwart still can offer investors growth."9 Lessons After a Crazy Week for IPOs" by Eric J. Savitz indicates that, even after AirBnB Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and others exploded into the market recently, there are still another 500 unicorns (that is, private companies with $1 billion-plus values) waiting in the wings.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Netflix, Nike, Starbucks And MoreWith trillions of dollars in index funds tracking the S&P 500, and trillions in actively managed funds benchmarked against the index, a whole lot of investors could be forced to buy Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock at inflated values, according to Evie Liu's "Tesla Is Joining the S&P 500. Why This Could Be a Problem for Many Investors."In "Dominion Energy's Dividend Cut Shows the Danger of High Debt," Lawrence C. Strauss examines how Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) became "overextended," according to one portfolio manager and analyst. Also find out why an analyst has turned bullish on the Dividend Aristocrats (companies hiking their dividends for 25 consecutive years).Eric J. Savitz's "Qualcomm Stock Tumbles on Report Apple Will Build Its Own Modem Chips" says that the threat of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) modem development really is a risk for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NYSE: QCOM) investors, but it is not a new risk: Apple recently chose to produce its own microprocessors for Mac laptops, too.Also in this week's Barron's: * Investment advice from a poker star and behavior specialist * Common behavioral mistakes that derail retirement * Why to be wary of celebrity-backed SPACs * How to invest in a market that keeps bouncing back * Why it is good that soaring IPOs cannot lift the market * Saudi Arabia as another pipeline for IPOs * Whether natural gas prices will continue to rise * Book recommendations from business leaders and cultural influencers * The five types of retirement savers * What to know now that Brexit is almost here * Why iconic rock songs are suddenly hot commoditiesAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.Photo courtesy: Jengtingchen via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Notable Insider Buys Of the Past Week: Avis Budget, Biotech IPOs And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Netflix, Nike, Starbucks And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMD, SolarEdge, Twilio Lead Top Stocks That Are Buys Now

    SolarEdge, Twilio, Innovative Industrial Properties, EXP World and AMD are five top stocks to watch heading into the end of a wild 2020.

  • NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto Are Not the Next Tesla. Why It’s Time to Unplug From Chinese EV Stocks

    The Chinese electric-vehicle makers’ American depositary receipts have soared this year on hopes for the growth of China’s electric-vehicle market. All three companies are now priced for perfection, and taking profits seems prudent.

  • Oil prices rise on vaccine hopes, ship explosion at Saudi Arabia

    Oil prices rose on Monday, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand while a tanker explosion in Saudi Arabia jangled nerves in the market. Brent crude futures for February rose 38 cents, or 0.8%, to $50.35 a barrel by 0454 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 32 cents, or 0.7%, at $46.89 a barrel. Prices also extended gains amid supply jitters after a shipping firm said its oil tanker exploded after being hit by an external source while discharging at Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Do Not Buy An Electric Car For Christmas Until You Have Read This

    The electric vehicle hype is reaching critical levels, but if you’re in the market for a new car, which is the best one for you?

  • Half of those making $100,000 fear they’ll never retire

    If you want to see how far this year’s crisis is causing a financial panic across the middle-class, look no further. In a recent survey, a third of respondents said they didn’t have enough cash reserves for emergencies. Only one third of the country lives in a household earning more than $100,000 a year (or so, at least, says the U.S. Census).

  • There Are 5 Types of Retirement Savers, New Research Says. Which One Are You?

    Almost half of all Americans who have yet to retire are anxious that they won’t have enough savings to live comfortably in retirement, and that fear is most common among “uncertain strugglers,” one of five types of retirement savers identified in a new research paper.