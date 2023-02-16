U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Appdome Strengthens Go-to-Market Leadership to Meet Accelerating Demand for Mobile Cyber Defense Automation

·3 min read

Expanded Leadership Team Affirms Appdome's Commitment to Secure Every Mobile App in the World

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile economy's one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, today announced that it has expanded its global leadership team to meet increasing demand for its Mobile Cyber Defense Automation and Mobile XDR products. Appdome adds new sales, marketing and solutions executives with deep cyber, anti-fraud, and workforce automation experience to respond to the fast-emerging role Appdome plays in the mobile economy.

Appdome logo (PRNewsfoto/Appdome)
Appdome logo (PRNewsfoto/Appdome)

Mobile is the leading digital channel globally. Consumers are demanding increased protection in mobile apps. They also rank security as equal to, or more important than, new features in mobile apps. At the same time, mobile brands are under intense competitive, industry and regulatory pressure to deliver enhanced protections inside ever expanding mobile app experiences that delight the end user.

"Consumers shifted to the native mobile channel in a big way, and protecting mobile apps, revenues and users is getting harder," said Greg Armor, Appdome's new Chief Revenue Officer. "We're fielding a team that understands this and we're helping organizations leverage Cyber Defense Automation to do three things: meet the demands of their customers, make cyber easy on dev, and demonstrate and monitor compliance in real-time."

In addition to Greg Armor, Appdome strengthened its sales and marketing leadership with the following appointments:

  • Don Tan joins Appdome as VP of Asia Pacific Sales, bringing APAC sales leadership experience from Lookout, Avast and Pulse Secure.

  • Enrique Nunez, joins Appdome as VP of Latin American Sales, bringing LATAM sales leadership experience from Forgerock, SailPoint and Stealthbits now part of Netwrix.

  • Miguel Nhuch joins Appdome as VP of EMEA Sales, bringing EMEA sales leadership experience from VANTIQ, Tableau and Weblogic.

  • Nita Patel joins Appdome as VP of Marketing, bringing customer-centric marketing leadership experience from ABBYY, Cloudvisory and Kofax.

The new hires join a long-standing go-to-market leadership team, including Luis Tapia, promoted to the new position of Senior Vice President of International Sales earlier this year and Doug Erickson, Appdome's VP of North America Sales.

"As ambassadors to the mobile economy, we've got big goals in front of us," said Tom Tovar, Appdome's Co-Creator and CEO. "Our mission remains to protect every mobile app in the world, and to that, we've also embraced a duty to improve the experience for all stakeholders in the mobile value chain, from cyber, fraud and development teams, and all the way up to the end user."

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides mobile brands the only patented, centralized, data-driven Mobile Cyber Defense Automation platform, delivering rapid no-code, no-SDK mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat, anti-bot implementations, configuration as code ease, Threat-Events™ threat-aware UI/UX control, ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR, and Certified Secure™ DevSecOps Certification in one integrated system. With Appdome, mobile developers, cyber and fraud teams can accelerate delivery, guarantee compliance, and leverage automation to build, test, release and monitor the full range of cyber, anti-fraud and other defenses needed in mobile apps from inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, m-commerce, consumer and B2B brands use Appdome to upgrade mobile DevSecOps and protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome's products are protected by patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2, and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending. Learn more at www.appdome.com.

Learn more at www.appdome.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appdome-strengthens-go-to-market-leadership-to-meet-accelerating-demand-for-mobile-cyber-defense-automation-301748278.html

SOURCE Appdome

