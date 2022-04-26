U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,232.59
    -63.53 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,698.43
    -351.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,690.38
    -314.47 (-2.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.52
    -30.68 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.07
    +0.53 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.80
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0770 (-2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2653
    -0.0092 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3180
    -0.8210 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,655.43
    +650.17 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.60
    -21.27 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,422.46
    +41.92 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

AppDynamics founder's midas touch strikes again as Harness valuation hits $3.7B

Ron Miller
·4 min read

Jyoti Bansal has a pretty good track record when it comes to launching startups. He sold his first company, AppDynamics, for $3.7 billion the week it was supposed to go public in 2017. His latest one, Harness, announced a $230 million Series D today at a valuation of…wait for it…$3.7 billion.

The fact the numbers are the same was not lost on Bansal, and in fact the Cisco deal closed at the end of March in 2017, almost exactly five years ago. But Bansal sees a big difference between the two companies.

"Yes, it's the same price, but I would say when we sold AppDynamics that was like the end of the road. This feels like the beginning of the road. We are just starting. That's the difference," Bansal said.

He sees the developer tools category where Harness operates as one that presents a much bigger opportunity with a potential market of 30 million developers worldwide. He points out that developer talent is expensive and hard to find, and his company's goal is to make these employees operate more efficiently.

"We want to build the tools for developers to be much more efficient. They are often doing mundane tasks, which are taking 50% of their time…They're doing too many things manually that they don't need to, and that's where we simplify most of these things, and use AI to assist with some of that," he said.

That platform has expanded over the years and includes CI/CD tooling, cloud pricing optimization, feature flags and chaos engineering. In some cases, Bansal has chosen to build, in others buy, such as when the company bought ChaosNative last month, or Drone.io in 2020.

He has been raising money for some time, and in spite of his pedigree and the success of the company to this point, he said fundraising in the current climate was definitely more challenging. "This is the hardest fundraising market that it's been for quite some time, but we still had a lot of interest from investors," he said. It started with one knocking on his door, and once that was in place others joined in, and there are a large number of participants in this round.

While the number of employees is already nearing 700, up from 250 at the time of his Series C at the beginning of last year, with this capital, Bansal plans to put more resources into R&D to build additional modules on the platform, while expanding the company's reach internationally. As an experienced startup founder, Bansal has given a lot of thought about how to build a diverse and inclusive company.

He says that starts with building the right culture where everyone feels welcome. "You must have a positive culture, and you hear all the stories of tech companies and startups with a 'bro culture'. To me, the first thing is that the culture has to be right. We cannot have a culture with any group feeling like this is not the right place for them or not feeling welcome," he said.

He said that the second part is actively trying to be diverse. "You have to go out of your way to hire and recruit employees from diverse backgrounds. Otherwise, it just doesn't happen by itself. So we focus a lot of that with our recruiting teams, and they have goals and targets designed around increasing our diversity, and then we track it," he said.

Today's investment was led by Norwest Venture Partners along with new investors JP Morgan, Capital One Ventures, Splunk Ventures, Adage Capital Partners, Balyasny Asset Management, Gaingels, Harmonic Growth Partners. Existing investors also participated including ServiceNow, Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, Citi Ventures, Battery Ventures, Alkeon Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Sorenson Capital, Thomvest Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank.

The round breaks down to $175 million in equity and $55 million in debt financing. The company's valuation increased by $2 billion since its $85 million Series C round last year when it was valued at $1.7 billion. The company now raised $370 million, according to Crunchbase data.

Harness snags $85M Series C on $1.7B valuation as revenue grows 3x

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats fear return of Trump after Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter takeover – live updates

    Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Social media site locks down changes in effort to stop rogue staff actions What Musk plans to do to Twitter – and whether it will work FTSE 100 rises as stocks bounce back from China sell-off Ben Wright: Get ready for a row over the Bank of England’s mandate Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • General Electric Stock Tumbles After Q1 Earnings Beat; Confirms Lower End Of 2022 Profit Guidance

    "We're holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we're currently trending toward the low end of the range," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resume losses ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after markets staged a rebound to end higher in the previous trading session. Investors look ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings in the coming days, with reports from Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the bell.

  • China Is Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go On‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Empero

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go On‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi

  • Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

    Banco Santander reported a 58% increase in net profits to 2.54 billion euros (£2.1 billion) in the first three months of 2022.

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • 3 Top Airline Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    More than two years later with lockdowns eased and travel restrictions relaxed, the sector is seeing signs of recovery. Airline stocks got boosted this month when Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported first-quarter earnings on April 13 and provided an optimistic outlook for the second quarter. Delta expects demand to rise more this year.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    For investors seeking a clear path in the markets, some signal that will cut through all the noise and show just which stocks are likely to gain despite a growing storm of headwinds, the insiders cannot be ignored. We’re referring to corporate officers who hold high posts of responsibility within their firms. They’re CEOs and COOs and CFOs, Exec VPs and members of the Board, and these posts give them two undeniable attributes. First, a macro-view of the company and its prospects; and second, a n

  • Updated Roth and Traditional IRA Contribution Limits

    The limits for contributions and income thresholds for individual retirement accounts are out for 2021 and 2022.