Appeals court reopens DOJ antitrust probe of Realtors

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., sided with the Justice Department, allowing the agency to reopen an antitrust investigation of the National Association of Realtors that the trade group says is not allowed to go forward due to the terms reached in an earlier settlement.

In a 21-page opinion on Friday, Judge Florence Pan, writing for the majority of a three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, said a prior closing letter from the government in the previous administration does not mean the probe could never be reopened. Judge Justin Walker dissented.

“We will not interpret a contract to cede a sovereign right of the United States unless the government waives that right unmistakably,” Pan wrote. “The closing letter contains no ‘unmistakable term’ ceding DOJ’s power to reopen its investigation: To the contrary, it includes a ‘no inference clause’ that explicitly disclaims any intent to include unstated terms.”

DOJ's investigation had focused on the way realtors have been compensated, a system that critics say inflates the cost of housing and amounts to illegal price-fixing.

The ruling adds to the legal woes of the nation’s largest trade group, clearing the path for a wide-ranging DOJ investigation. NAR last month agreed to settle a barrage of lawsuits by paying $418 million in damages and eliminating a rule underpinning the lucrative commission system at the heart of the housing market.

Representatives for DOJ and NAR did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.