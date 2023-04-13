Appeals court rules to keep abortion drug on market, reinstates stricter guidelines for prescription

A federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled late Wednesday to temporarily allow the abortion drug mifepristone to remain on the market — though with certain restrictions.

The ruling, an emergency stay issued by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, temporarily halts a Texas federal district court judge's April 7 ruling that threatens nationwide access to the medication by temporarily suspending its decades-old approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The 5th Circuit's stay, which limits access to pre-2016 conditions that required three in-person doctor visits, is set to remain in place until the court holds hearings on the Biden administration's appeal of the district court's order. During that time, access to the drug will be prohibited via mail and beyond around seven weeks of pregnancy.

The Texas court's pause was set to go into effect on Friday and continue while anti-abortion groups challenged the approval in court. However, the appellate court agreed to maintain access to the medication in response to requests from the Biden administration and mifepristone manufacturer, Danco Laboratories.

In the United States, two companies are FDA-approved to produce and sell mifepristone, the first of two separate drugs taken to terminate pregnancy in a medical abortion: Mifeprex brand manufacturer Danco Laboratories and generic manufacturer GenBioPro. Another drug, misoprostol, also used to treat ulcers and other ailments, is used in the second step of the two-pill regime.

In its ruling, a three-judge panel for the appellate court wrote that outside of the FDA's 2000 approval of mifepristone, the administration and Danco "fail[ed] to make a strong showing" in their request for a stay. The judges said they based their decision largely on two arguments claiming that irreparable harm would result if the Texas court were permitted to block access to the drug.

"The applicants have made some showing that the public interest warrants equitable relief from the district court's treatment of the 2000 [FDA] Approval," the panel wrote. "Motivated in part by the accelerated posture of our review, we credit their showing."

The panel also acknowledged a risk of financial injury to Danco.

"Danco notes that mifepristone is its sole product and argues that it may have to shut down absent relief," the panel wrote, adding that the court has in the past held that catastrophic financial losses may be sufficient to show irreparable harm.

In an email to Yahoo Finance, Danco marketing and public affairs director Abby Long said, "All changes that have been made to the Mifeprex label are supported by safety and efficacy data. FDA has been empowered by Congress to make decisions about what drugs are safe and effective and how they should be available to patients. Danco remains unchanged in its commitment to do all that we can to support and protect the availability of and access to Mifeprex for healthcare providers and all people in the United States."

Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash at Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Evleyn Hockstein

The Texas ruling is also expected to attract attention from the US Supreme Court given its direct conflict with a ruling issued the same day by a federal district court judge in Washington state.

In that case, US District Judge Thomas O. Rice conversely ruled that no changes to mifepristone access could be made until litigation concludes challenging the FDA's restrictions on the medication.

The Washington suit was brought last year by eighteen state attorneys general who argue that the FDA should be required to do away with special regulatory steps for mifepristone, known as Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy or REMS.

The AGs say the added regulations, which limit who can prescribe and dispense the drug, are discriminatory because they block some patients, such as telehealth patients, from access and create a paper trail that puts some providers and patients at risk for violence, harassment, and liability threats.

In the Texas district court case underlying the 5th Circuit's emergency stay, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk — a Trump appointee serving in the Northern District of Texas — suggested in an order to pause access to mifepristone that the FDA had obscured risks associated with the drug's use.

According to the FDA, mifepristone, which has been FDA-approved for 23 years and prescribed 5.6 million times since 2000, is associated with 28 patient deaths.

The drug is now used for a majority of abortions in the US and nearly all medical abortions. Mifepristone combined with another drug, misoprostol, is part of a two-drug regimen to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks and is used to help patients manage miscarriages.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the Constitutional right to abortion, the procedure has been fully banned in 13 states and banned after a certain duration of pregnancy in 5 US states.

Earlier this week, hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech executives signed an open letter calling for the Texas district court judge's order halting mifepristone to be reversed.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance.

