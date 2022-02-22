U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

Appen China to Introduce MatrixGo to Accelerate AI Industrialization in Asia-Pacific Markets

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appen China, the leading provider of high-quality training data for organizations that build effective AI systems at scale, today announced Appen MatrixGo is now available for Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and the Asia-pacific markets. Appen MatrixGo is an industry-leading data annotation platform targeting to empower enterprises' AI initiatives.

MatrixGo - 2D Image Annotation
MatrixGo - 2D Image Annotation
MatrixGo - 3D2D Lidar Cuboid Annotation
MatrixGo - 3D2D Lidar Cuboid Annotation

According to Gartner, the industrialization of AI platforms is critical to the democratization of AI. The industrialization of AI platforms enables reusability, scalability, and safety, which accelerate AI adoption and growth[1]. Data annotation platform enables labeled AI training dataset supply chain to continuous improvement and development of AI models which is essential to the industrialization of AI platforms and projects.

There are few data annotation platforms in the market. Appen MatrixGo as the latest endeavor is positioned to enable world-class AI initiatives. Appen MatrixGo helps IT leaders build labeled AI training dataset supply chains and run data annotation projects in a highly automated, standardized, and scalable approach. Training data production efficiency can be 100x higher powered by Appen MatrixGo compared to offline manual process in real cases.

The key components of MatrixGo platform are project management, resource management, annotation toolsets, and annotation engine. Targeting in-house and BPO data teams, Appen MatrixGo coordinates and enables multi-roles to achieve high productivity while lowering the threshold for annotators and validators.

Appen MatrixGo features data annotation productivity tools with breadth and depth to enrich all data types and use cases. Appen MatrixGo supports a broad range of annotation tools including NER, audio segmentation & transcription, object tracking, pixel-level semantic segmentation, OCR and configurable content relevance template, which are easy to use and featured with built-in machine learning assisted quality validation.

Workflow of Appen MatrixGo for massive data annotation tasks is a powerful engine for large-scale multi-team collaboration, supporting 30,000 qps and auto-scaling. Workflow dispatches data from a centralized data center to parallel pipelines of tasks and brings back annotation results to data center with versioning control.

Appen MatrixGo is designed to ensure enterprise-grade security and compliance and provides rich APIs to integrate into continuous improvement and development of AI models.

Appen MatrixGo is for large and medium companies with higher requirements on data security and compliance, while scientific research teams and start-ups are better off with the SaaS version.

Appen MatrixGo allows quick data annotation projects on board, dataset versions synchronization and no operational cost for maintaining an in-house data annotation platform. Appen MatrixGo can connect with Appen's more than 1 million global contractors and enhance security with extended support for private file servers.

"2022 will be a watershed for the AI data annotation industry, where the best practices of data annotation being coded into reusable software tools, to provide high-precision and high-quality training datasets for the entire AI model lifecycle at scale," said Tonghao Zhang, Senior Director of Product & Engineering. "Data annotation platform is emerging a strong trend in the market."

Appen China is committed to data quality, providing high-quality, unbiased, diversified AI training data services, ensuring data labeling process compliance and privacy protection. With the introduction of the Appen MatrixGo, Appen China is defining the data annotation industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Appen Limited

Appen collects and labels images, text, speech, audio, and video used to build and continuously improve the world's most innovative artificial intelligence systems. With expertise in more than 235 languages, a global crowd of over 1 million skilled contractors, and the industry's most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform, Appen solutions provide the quality, security, and speed required by leaders in technology, automotive, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and governments worldwide. Founded in 1996, Appen is currently supporting a number of clients from its Australian headquarters as well as offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, China, and Japan.

[1] Gartner: Industrialization of AI in the Enterprise, https://blogs.gartner.com/svetlana-sicular/industrialization-of-ai-in-the-enterprise/

SOURCE Appen Limited

